Friday Evening Weather Update

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s the early morning calm across Chicago. Damp and drizzle with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. We’ll likely start to see snow falling in Chicago around lunchtime. A bulk of snow moves through between 2-8 p.m. Total snow accumulations for most areas will be in the 4 to 8″ range but by the lakefront 8″+ is likely. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. Snow starts to wind down Saturday night into Sunday morning. A sharp chill settles in for the end of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday near 20° with subzero wind chills heading into Monday morning. TODAY: Snow develops. Windy. High: 33 TONIGHT: Snow ends overnight. Low: 16 TOMORROW: Morning Indiana snow showers. Then Clearing sky. High: 20

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO