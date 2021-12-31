ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday Evening Weather Update

By David Chandley
fox5atlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy New Year! Should be a quiet and warm...

www.fox5atlanta.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Tornado Watch this afternoon

SATURDAY NIGHT: The severe weather threat will end from the northwest to southeast overnight as a cold front transits the region. A few thunderstorms out ahead of the front may be able to tap into abundant energy and could reach severe criteria, with damaging winds the main threat. The tornado threat continues to decrease, and […]
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

Scattered Showers Today, Rain To Snow Sunday

Rain showers will transition to snow on Sunday with a window of freezing rain & sleet in between. Light Wintry mix tonight, mild with showers Saturday. Rain to snow for Sunday. WABI McKay Thurs PM Dec 30. Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST. Cloudy with scattered rain, snow...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Temps drop Sunday as winter weather advisory issued for 2 area counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After mostly mild weather this week, a winter weather advisory has been issued for two Northeast Ohio counties. Lasting now through 10 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service Cleveland is setting an advisory in Ottawa and Sandusky counties. Mixed precipitation is on the way in these areas, along with 1-3 inches of snow and potentially up to a 10th of an inch of ice.
CLEVELAND, OH
wcbi.com

A severe Saturday and potentially snowy Sunday ahead

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The threat for severe weather Saturday has been ramping up, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes being the primary hazards. Mother Nature flips the switch on Sunday as cold air from Saturday’s cold front drops temperatures low enough for some potential snow to fall. The cold pattern will continue into early next week as clouds make a comeback.
COLUMBUS, MS
peakofohio.com

Snow and Bitter Cold Temperatures in the Forecast for Our Area

If you have been waiting for winter to set in, your wait will soon be over. The National Weather Service says the high temperature this morning (January 1, 2022) was 54 degrees in Bellefontaine. The temperature will drop into the afternoon hours to around 42 degrees by mid to late in the day.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Bitter cold Sunday

Snow and bitter cold temperatures dominated the first day of the year. Temperatures will fall below zero in many cases tonight with temperatures only in the teens for highs Sunday. Everything should taper off before midnight and we’ll be left with 2-5″ of snow around the metro and dangerous cold and wind chills for everyone […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
wvlt.tv

Snow sticking for some Sunday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you cram all four seasons into just two days of weather, you can bet trouble is brewing. The First Alert is now over but active weather is continuing for another 24+ hours. Snow will fly - and stick at higher terrain - two different times....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvtm13.com

Stay weather aware! Severe storms, tornadoes possible in Alabama tonight, Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A powerful storm system moves in Saturday and will threaten all of central Alabama with severe weather into Sunday morning. Scattered showers have already started to develop across the area. Track the storms in central Alabama with WVTM 13's exclusive Live Doppler Radar above. If there is an active warning in the area, you will see WVTM 13's live coverage.
ALABAMA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather Forecast for the South;

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Staying dry Sunday, but more rain & snow are ahead

We had mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer high temperatures on Saturday, but we'll be getting downright cold again for the start of your Sunday. Clouds will increase on Sunday. Rain, snow, and gusty south winds will return to our forecast on Monday. More rain and snow is ahead for your first work week of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX8 News

Thunderstorms, winter weather will roll across Piedmont

(WGHP) — Showers and thunderstorms will roll across the Piedmont on Sunday morning. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph with temperatures in the upper 60s. The first week of 2022 will bring winter temperatures and perhaps some winter weather to the Piedmont as well. Cold air will move into the Piedmont on […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Kicking Off The New Year With A Winter Storm

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s the early morning calm across Chicago. Damp and drizzle with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. We’ll likely start to see snow falling in Chicago around lunchtime. A bulk of snow moves through between 2-8 p.m. Total snow accumulations for most areas will be in the 4 to 8″ range but by the lakefront 8″+ is likely. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. Snow starts to wind down Saturday night into Sunday morning. A sharp chill settles in for the end of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday near 20° with subzero wind chills heading into Monday morning. TODAY: Snow develops. Windy. High: 33 TONIGHT: Snow ends overnight. Low: 16 TOMORROW: Morning Indiana snow showers. Then Clearing sky. High: 20
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Connecticut

Rain and Mild Temperatures to Start 2022

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking mild weather and showers as we head through the first day of 2022. Many woke up to dense fog early Saturday morning, though the fog did lift as the morning progressed. Temperatures will remain quite mild as we head into Saturday afternoon with...
ENVIRONMENT

