Kaunakakai, HI

Hawaii Health Department adds concert at Molokai restaurant to COVID-19 cluster list

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaii Department of Health has added a concert at Paddlers Restaurant & Bar on Molokai to its list of COVID-19 clusters in public venues over the past 14 days. The concert took place on Dec. 18...

www.staradvertiser.com

