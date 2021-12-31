Hawaii Health Department adds concert at Molokai restaurant to COVID-19 cluster list

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting a new single-day case increase record, while hospitalizations also reached a new peak.
Hospitalizations rose by 76, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients to a record 2,122, according to the health department, as emergency departments at hospitals throughout the state continue filling up.
The percentage of people testing positive rose to 20.63%, a 1.32% increase.
Deaths rose by 55 in the past day, meaning a total of 11,522 people in Maryland have now died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
State health department data show that cases...
