No reported deaths in devastating Colorado wildfire, but up to 1,000 homes destroyed
As crews assess the catastrophic damage from the Marshall Fire, a silver lining: no reported deaths and no reports of missing people, as of Friday morning.
As crews assess the catastrophic damage from the Marshall Fire, a silver lining: no reported deaths and no reports of missing people, as of Friday morning.
On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.https://wsav.com
Comments / 0