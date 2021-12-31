ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

No reported deaths in devastating Colorado wildfire, but up to 1,000 homes destroyed

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Rose
 1 day ago

As crews assess the catastrophic damage from the Marshall Fire, a silver lining: no reported deaths and no reports of missing people, as of Friday morning.

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

