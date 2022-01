The College of the Redwoods women’s basketball team won for the fourth time in five games on Wednesday, closing out the San Jose Tournament with a 65-63 win over Siskiyous. The Corsairs had to overcome a sluggish start to the game on the way to the victory, but they stepped up late with Rachel Valdez and Ashley Quigley each nailing a pair of clutch late free throws to help seal the win.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO