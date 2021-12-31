What's on the 2022 banished words list? Asking for a friend...

Lord Frost’s courageous resignation is a turning point in the history of this administration. A man of integrity, accomplishment and, crucially, principle, he was essential to achieving our withdrawal from the EU, when the cause seemed lost, and was negotiating reform of the catastrophic Northern Ireland Protocol, a process that will now be thrown into chaos. A born-again Brexiteer, he was one of the few who understood what leaving the EU was really about – and why recent policy is a betrayal of a cause he had embraced. In a speech given prior to standing down, he called for lighter regulation and lower taxes, echoing Margaret Thatcher’s warning at Bruges in 1988 that the UK had not shrunk the state at home only to import a European social democratic model by stealth.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO