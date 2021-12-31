ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's on the 2022 banished words list? Asking for a friend...

WLTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN, USA — Wait, what? 2021 is already reaching its final hours? Yes, indeed it is, and we are all in a kerfuffle about it. But according to the wordsmiths at Lake Superior State University, you need to convey that confusion and commotion in a different way. That’s...

www.wltx.com

bigrapidsdailynews.com

LSSU reveals banished words for 2022

Any words you're tired of hearing over and over again? Lake Superior State University is out with its Banished Words List. The Number one on the list people want banned-"Wait, what?" Contest judges from the LSSU English Department say these two four-letter words should never go together. Seven of the...
COLLEGES
9&10 News

LSSU’s 2022 Banned Words List Released

The list is out of the words many hope stay in 2021, and we don’t hear next year. Lake Superior State University has been keeping up with the tradition since 1976, to uphold, support and protect excellence in language and has gained attention around the globe. The nominations are...
COLLEGES
