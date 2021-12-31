ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ORWAV’s Top 20 Films of 2021: #1 – Petite Maman

By Anna McKibbin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) sleeps securely in her mother’s arms, a bright circle of light skittishly bounces across the door, its glow illuminating the murky shape of a key. Nelly and Marion (Gabrielle Sanz) stand side by side, their back to the camera, their fort illuminated by the hazy gold light...

