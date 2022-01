WALDORF 6-7 Lizzie Garza 16 points. Tina Lair-VanMeter 12 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks. Last night, the Waldorf men traveled to Sioux City to take on Briar Cliff University. After Waldorf got off to a good start with former Lake Mills standout Chett Helming knocking down a three to open the game, the rest belonged to the Chargers. BC went on a 9-0 run to take the lead and never looked back. They went to the locker room leading 48-23 and outscored Waldorf 42-36 in the second half to win 90-59. The Cliff used a nearly 60 percent shooting night behind the arch to power the victory; they were 13-23.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO