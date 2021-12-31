ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0da7xnzU00

Wall Street ended 2021 on a weak note Friday, but still managed to end the year with big gains.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. It wound up with a yearly gain of 26.9%, nearly as big as its gain two years ago, just before the pandemic set in. The S&P 500 notched its latest record high on Wednesday, its 70th of the year.

Company profits came in strong this year as the economy reopened, but the fast-spreading omicron variant and the looming end of the Federal Reserve’s easy-money policies are overhangs for investors going into the new year.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.55 points, or 0.3%, to 4,766.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.78 points, or 0.2%, to 36,338.30.

The Nasdaq fell 96.59 points, or 0.6%, to 15,644.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.48 points, or 0.2%, to 2,245.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 40.39 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow rose 387.74 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq fell 8.40 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 rose 3.74 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 rose 1,010.11 points, or 26.9%.

The Dow rose 5,731.82 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq rose 2,756.69 points, or 21.4%.

The Russell 2000 rose 270.46 points, or 13.7%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.09% to $44.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq#Dow
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Stocks close lower in muted trade, end close to records

U.S. stocks lost steam in a lackluster trading session on Friday, as major indexes closed the last day of 2021 marginally lower, but still within striking distance of record highs made during a banner year. The S&P 500 treaded water during the session but closed out 2021 up 27%, marking...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market rises slightly on New Year’s Eve

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year’s Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

The Best and Worst Dow Stocks of 2021

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shook off COVID-19, supply-chain snafus, inflationary pressures and myriad other worries to deliver an outstanding year in absolute terms. Indeed, the blue-chip bastion of Dow stocks generated a price gain of 19% through Dec. 30. To get a sense of what an outlier 2021 was...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

US stock indexes inch above record highs in quiet trading

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as gains in health care and communication companies outweighed a pullback in technology and other sectors. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year. The S&P 500 and Dow were hovering just above the record highs they set a day earlier. Cruise lines fell after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that passengers avoid cruise travel, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. Traders got some good economic data: Weekly jobless claims fell below 200,000 and a gauge of manufacturing activity rose this month more than expected.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.44% higher to $172.31 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $7.61 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
WDBO

US stock indexes edge mostly higher; retail companies rise

Stocks edged mostly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 within striking distance of another all-time high. The benchmark index is on pace to close up more than 27% for 2021. That would be its best performance since 2019, another banner year for the market.
STOCKS
ABC News

ABC News

495K+
Followers
124K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy