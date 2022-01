As the Biden administration ramps up its efforts to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the US Army has announced a potential breakthrough in the fight against the virus: a new vaccine, still in trial, that may offer protection from all current variants.Specifically, the Army claims that the shot “not only elicits a potent immune response but may also provide broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern as well as other coronaviruses”.If the optimism in the news proves well-founded, the vaccine could put the world on a very different footing when it comes to confronting new coronaviruses – and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO