Good-luck charm? After Riley Skinner meeting, Sam Hartman is next Wake Forest 9,000-yard QB

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6DnO_0da7xWw100

As he set his sights on stamping his name as the quarterback for Wake Forest's second 11-win season, Sam Hartman took a moment to chat with the Demon Deacons' first one.

So for a minute behind the end zone, they were together: Riley Skinner, the Jacksonville native who helped put Demon Deacons football on the national map a decade and a half ago. Hartman, the latest star in Wake Forest black and gold.

Demon Deacons giants, linked by a First Coast moment.

"It was always cool, somebody that you know is a legend here at Wake Forest and a legend here in Jacksonville," Hartman said. "It's a cool moment to talk to somebody who kind of did what you want to do, and he's always been a great supporter of mine, great guy, great family."

Hartman capped his superb redshirt sophomore season with a Duval delight at Friday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field and began the day with a face-to-face encounter with Wake Forest's original record-holding QB.

He greeted Skinner and his son behind the end zone during warmups before kickoff, with the former Bolles quarterback tweeting, "My man and his new favorite qb @sam_hartman10."

Gene Frenette:Victor at Gator Bowl as much Rutgers as it was Wake Forest

Gator Bowl notebook:Two of the best plays of the game relegated to afterthoughts

A good-luck charm? Maybe.

Hartman went on to complete 23 of 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns during the No. 19 Demon Deacons' 38-10 victory over Rutgers, earning TaxSlayer Gator Bowl MVP honors.

Nearly 76 years to the day after the Demon Deacons' first Gator Bowl visit, a 26-14 win over South Carolina on Jan. 1, 1946, Hartman led them to their second bowl win on the First Coast.

Beginning with a nine-play, 84-yard drive that finished in the end zone, Hartman knocked Rutgers off balance from the start. Wake Forest's up-tempo approach hurried the Scarlet Knights into three offside flags on the opening drive, two on consecutive plays and another on third-and-inches.

Even without receiver Jaquarii Roberson, who opted out of the bowl earlier in the month to prepare for the NFL Draft, Hartman found no shortage of options downfield. A.T. Perry, himself an ACC first-teamer, hauled in 10 receptions for 127 yards, Taylor Morin caught four passes for 58 yards and Brandon Chapman caught a pair of TDs around the goal line.

That led to 24 unanswered points, finally putting away a stubborn Scarlet Knights squad forced to prepare on short notice.

"You can see that quarterback [Hartman] is a real fine player, and so was the receiver, No. 9 [Perry]," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. "I mean, you talk about elite players."

Hartman, who threw for 200 first-half yards, ended up missing out on the bowl record of 407 yards, set by Texas Tech's Graham Harrell in 2008, but he became only the 13th passer in Gator Bowl history - and the first one since Harrell - to throw for 300 yards.

In the first half, Hartman joined Skinner as Wake Forest's only members of the 9,000-yard club. Skinner racked up 9,762 yards from 2006 to 2009 and led the Demon Deacons into three consecutive bowl games, including the Orange Bowl in 2006, during the most successful years in program history.

Skinner's record could tumble sooner rather than later, because Hartman isn't finished in Winston-Salem, N.C. On Dec. 16, he announced his plans to return to the Demon Deacons for his redshirt junior season in 2022.

For now, he's placing NFL hopes — a USA Today mock draft in November projected him as a potential top-10 selection — on the back burner.

Skinner helped lay the foundation. Now, Hartman is working to lift Wake Forest from good to great, and maybe beyond.

"There's nothing but light at the end of the tunnel here," said sixth-year senior tight end Chapman, who entered with two career touchdown catches and doubled his total. "I'm looking forward to how good this team is going to be next year."

