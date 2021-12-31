Wilson's top 21 stories of 2021

Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard, front right, and deputies walk Adrian Tynrell Horne to the sheriff's office on Sept. 1. Horne is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. News of his arrest accounted for the sixth-most-viewed story on WilsonTimes.com in 2021.

Crime, traffic collisions and tragedy accounted for the most popular stories of 2021 on WilsonTimes.com — with one outlier.

The No. 2 most-viewed story of the year, according to website analytics, reported on the Wilson Housing Authority opening the wait list for its Housing Choice Voucher program for a three-week period. Posted on Feb. 1, the story racked up 12,739 page views, suggesting that a need for more affordable housing options in Wilson is a top item on many residents’ wish lists.

The No. 1 most-viewed story, viewed 13,269 times, reported on the disovery of a woman’s body in the Toisnot Reservoir. Police later determined no foul play was involved in her death. While The Wilson Times generally doesn’t report on suicides, natural deaths or individual deaths that result from illness, the story was published because the body was found in a public place and the cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Listed below in descending order by number of page views are the 21 most-viewed stories of 2021. To read the stories, click on the hyperlinked headline text.

The date each story first appeared online is included in parentheses. In most cases, they differ from the dates when stories appeared in the Times’ print edition.

21. Wilson police sergeant faces domestic assault charges (June 17)

City officials said 53-year-old Sgt. Timothy Wayne Doughtie faces two counts of assault on a female and one count of communicating threats.

20. Police: Fike High student killed in murder-suicide (Aug. 3)

Officers arrived at the mobile home to find a window open. Inside, police discovered Jacqueline Hernandez Vargas of Wilson and 38-year-old Jose Antonio Lopez of Wilson dead.

19. 4 charged in Elm City heroin raid (July 10)

Sheriff’s deputies say they seized more than 50 bags of heroin and arrested four people in a Wednesday raid, capping a monthlong drug investigation.

18. Teen faces murder charge in fatal stabbing (May 7)

Police arrested an 18-year-old accused of fatally stabbing another young woman in a parking lot between two Wilson businesses. Tajahya Danyale Applewhite of Wilson faced an open count of murder in Trinity Williams’ death.

17. Witnesses: Wreck prompts ‘senseless’ assault (Sept. 13)

Two people face criminal charges following a minor car wreck that led to the assault of a teen driver.

16. Teen charged with murder in shooting death (Feb. 1)

Authorities say a teenager faces a murder charge in a Sunday shooting death at a Wilson County home on Shallingtons Mill Road outside Macclesfield. Authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Antonio Trevon Pitts of Rocky Mount.

15. Gunshots tear into 2 Wilson apartments (March 31)

Gunfire ripped at least three holes in Tonya Barnes’ apartment — in the dining room, inside the laundry closet and in a hallway closet.

14. Police: Wilson man killed in stabbing (Feb. 5)

Authorities say a Wilson man died after he was stabbed outside O’Cool’s, a restaurant and bar in the Shoppes at Brentwood. Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Dyqwhan A. Bowens.

13. Marty’s BBQ founder dies (Sept. 22)

William Lawrence Ellis, 60, was raised with his two siblings in the kitchen of his father’s popular eatery, Bill’s Barbecue. About three years ago, Ellis teamed up with Robert Mullett to turn a shuttered convenience store into Marty’s BBQ, a name that paid tribute to Ellis’ late brother.

12. Police: Woman killed in stabbing (May 4)

Officers found the victim, who police identified as Trinity Williams of Wilson, in the parking lot between the Westview Lanes bowling alley and Sammy’s Convenient Mart.

11. 5 charged in sweepstakes center break-ins (Nov. 18)

Five Wilson men face safecracking and breaking and entering charges in a string of internet sweepstakes business break-ins

10. Fugitive chase leads police to drug bust (June 9)

Wilson police arrested six people after a Wayne County fugitive led arresting officers to the Village Motor Lodge on U.S. 301.

9. Wilson police: Man shoots 3, kills 1 (Sept. 20)

A Wilson man is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman and a 3-year-old.

8. Police: Father, girlfriend left baby outside in frigid temps (Feb. 15)

Police say a couple faces charges after a 4-month-old was found outside following an overnight party at a Wilson motel.

7. Fike High senior dies in wreck (June 10)

A senior died in a car crash three days before he was scheduled to graduate from Fike High School. Alana Jaidai Lucas, 18, died when her Chevrolet Cobalt crashed on Van Slyke Road outside Elm City.

6. Double murder suspect in custody (Sept. 1)

Murder suspect Adrian Tynrell Horne was captured on Sept. 1, ending a full day on the lam after a violent attack that left two people dead and two others wounded.

5. Man dies in head-on collision (March 15)

Authorities say a Wilson man died after a head-on collision on Raleigh Road Parkway.

4. Drug ring boss sentenced to federal prison (May 8)

An Elm City gang member who led a tri-county drug trafficking ring will spend more than two decades in federal prison. U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III sentenced 32-year-old Marquavious Harold Carr to 24 years.

3. 8 charged in jail drug investigation (June 21)

A Wilson County detention officer has been fired, and he and seven other people face criminal charges after authorities say they conspired to smuggle drugs into Wilson’s jail.

2. Wilson Housing Authority opens voucher waiting list (Feb. 1)

Pre-applications were accepted from Monday, Feb. 8, through Wednesday, Feb. 24. Officials say the need for this program, formerly known as Section 8, is high.

1. Body recovered at Toisnot Park (April 19)

Wilson police and first responders from several agencies were on the scene near Toisnot Park’s pedestrian bridge around 8:30 a.m. Crime scene tape lined both sides of the shore.