The Buccaneers got wide receiver Mike Evans back on the practice field Friday, but they aren’t sure whether he will be playing on Sunday. Evans has been listed as questionable to face the Jets. He’s listed with the hamstring injury that kept him out last weekend, but also spent most of the week on the COVID-19 reserve list and the two issues are both factors into whether he’ll be able to play at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO