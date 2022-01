Disney Parks has announced that one of Walt Disney World's resorts will reopen after a nearly two year wait. Typhoon Lagoon, one of the two water parks located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, will reopen on January 2, 2022. The park was previously closed down in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, but did not reopen with other parts of the park in summer of 2020. Walt Disney World's other water park Blizzard Beach reopened in March 2021. As part of the reopening, Typhoon Lagoon will feature several new menu items at its Snack Shack, including several new DOLE Whip treats that come in a Moana-inspired cone.

