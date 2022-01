At least 12 people died and dozens were injured during a stampede at an Indian temple on New Year’s Day.The stampede took place around 3am on Saturday, after a huge rush of devotees had visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir to offer their prayers and mark the beginning of the new year. The shrine reopened to devotees later on Saturday after being briefly shut down due to the stampede.Sad news to wake up to on the very first day of 2022 ..Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi .. 12 people Lost their Lives, many are injured .....

