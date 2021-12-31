December 31st PM: Bitterly cold wind chills plus a dusting of light snow as we say so long to 2021
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall between 0° and -10° around Siouxland. A Wind Chill Advisory has been put out by the National Weather Service lasting through the day on Saturday as it’ll commonly feel like it’s -15° to -25° throughout the region with some spots dropping as low as -30°. Make sure to bundle up in extra layers and put on gloves & hats as you head to your holiday destinations to ring in 2022.
A snow disturbance will clip southern Siouxland and drop a couple inches of snow where a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted. Heavier totals are favored near Des Moines and Omaha (4 to 6 inches), so be careful and plan ahead if you’re planning on traveling that way. The high will fall short of 10°.
It becomes a bit warmer on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 20s.
Expect a nice warm-up Monday and Tuesday as highs hover around 40° with a fair amount of sun each day. Wednesday there’s a chance of light snow and that’ll lead into another cold pattern with highs holding between about 10° and 20° in the extended forecast.
Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0