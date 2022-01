Rising omicron cases in Indian national capital region of Delhi caused the administration to declare a yellow alert on Tuesday. Among the businesses to be instantly affected are standalone cinemas and multiplexes, which have been forced to shut down again after long periods of closure over 2020 and 2021. The restrictions arrive after Delhi’s highest single-day spike in infections in six months on Monday, with 331 new cases. The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus now accounts for a significant portion of these, making up some 30% of new cases over the past two weeks. The Delhi administration has a...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO