Wizards' Tremont Waters: Joins Wizards on hardship

Beal (COVID-19 protocols) has officially been cleared to play Thursday against the Cavaliers, Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reports. Beal hasn't played since Dec. 18 following a stint in protocols, but he officially tested out Thursday and will be set to play his first game in nearly two weeks. The star guard began the season unvaccinated, but he recently received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which should bode well for his long-term availability -- especially with Washington D.C. implementing a city-wide vaccine requirement for indoor facilities, such as the Wizards' home arena. Had Beal not received the vaccine, he likely would have been barred from playing in any home games beginning Jan. 15.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO