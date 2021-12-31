ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards' Tremont Waters: Joins Wizards on hardship

 1 day ago

Waters and the Wizards agreed to a 10-day hardship contract Friday, Shams Charania...

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will be active Thursday

Beal (COVID-19 protocols) has officially been cleared to play Thursday against the Cavaliers, Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reports. Beal hasn't played since Dec. 18 following a stint in protocols, but he officially tested out Thursday and will be set to play his first game in nearly two weeks. The star guard began the season unvaccinated, but he recently received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which should bode well for his long-term availability -- especially with Washington D.C. implementing a city-wide vaccine requirement for indoor facilities, such as the Wizards' home arena. Had Beal not received the vaccine, he likely would have been barred from playing in any home games beginning Jan. 15.
Wizards' Brad Wanamaker: Starting in Wizards debut

Wanamaker will start Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. The same day he signed his contract, Wanamaker will start with his new team. Earlier this year, he started one game with the Pacers and provided six points, three assists, two steals, and one rebound in 25 minutes.
Wizards vs. Cavaliers GameThread

Well another game where many of the players on the court we won’t recognize or know their true potential since both teams have many of their core players in health and safety protocols. Tonight the Washington Wizards are in Ohio facing the Cleveland Cavaliers. It looks like Washington will...
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Questionable Thursday

Bertans is questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. Bertans has scored in double figures in each of the last two games while topping 20 minutes of playing time in both contests. If he's unavailable Thursday, Deni Avdija could see an increase in playing time.
Tremont Waters
Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
How Rich Is LeBron James?

LeBron James is in his 19th season in the NBA, and when he turns 37 on Dec. 30, he officially will have spent more than half of his life as a professional basketball player. He's been a household name...
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
Mavs guard Isaiah Thomas receives unfortunate news amid return to NBA

Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
