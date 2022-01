James Conner, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, D'Andre Swift, Jordan Howard, and Elijah Mitchell have missed a season's worth of combined games, and they could all be close-calls for the final week of the fantasy season. Those who have made it to the championship have largely done it with Howard, Swift, and Mitchell out of the lineups, so their returns could give some teams a huge boost in their most crucial matchups of the year. We have the latest update on each player and how fantasy outlooks and Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em calls will be affected.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO