Lakers' Kent Bazemore: Clears injury designation Friday

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
LeBron James is in his 19th season in the NBA, and when he turns 37 on Dec. 30, he officially will have spent more than half of his life as a professional basketball player. He's been a household name...
Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2016 free agency, and that decision allowed the Golden State Warriors to dominate the rest of the league for a few years. However, things could have turned out very differently. The Golden State Warriors notably beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015...
Stephen Curry breaking the NBA record for most 3-pointers in history was a joyous moment. He did it in over 500 games fewer than the previous record owner, Ray Allen. So it was quite obvious that Curry celebrated the occasion in a great way. In fact, the incident took place...
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had an emphatic reaction to his former teammate Mario Chalmers reportedly signing a 10-day contract with the Heat. Chalmers and Wade played together in Miami from the 2008-09 season to the 2015-16 season before Chalmers was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The duo won a...
The Cavaliers are searching for help in their back court as they navigate the new year following injuries to Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio. Reports suggest the Cavaliers are exploring a trade to acquire Rajon Rondo.
The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing. The Lakers acquired forward Denzel Valentine in return, whose partially guaranteed deal they are expected to waive once the trade is finalized. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo was all for the move.
Tracy McGrady is often considered one of the most skillful players in the history of the NBA. T-Mac was a superstar sensation and became a fan favorite because of his flashy play. Many fans would tune into McGrady's game to see how he handled one-on-one situations. And now, McGrady is...
Steph Curry has started the season on fire and led his Golden State Warriors to the joint-best record in the NBA. The point guard has been electric to watch this season, claiming the record for most three-pointers made by a player in NBA history as well as becoming the first ever player to make 3,000 three-pointers.
The NBA is the most popular basketball league in the world, which generates a plethora of money for the league. But three or four decades ago that wasn't the case for the league. Although its popularity was aggressively spreading across the world, it was still maybe not enough. During the...
One NBA player is coming to Christian Wood’s defense after Wood came under fire this week from the woman he hit with an errant pass. The Houston Rockets big man Wood was trying to throw an outlet pass to a teammate in Monday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets when the pass sailed on him and struck a woman named Isabella Fitz in the stands (video here).
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally getting a majority of their players — and head coach Frank Vogel — back from health and safety protocols as they prepare to face the hugely shorthanded and struggling Portland Trail Blazers. L.A. is finally getting healthy after nearly two weeks of...
Philly 76ers’ coach Doc Rivers has unfortunately entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as reported by 6abc. The Sixers’ assistant coach Dan Burke will take over for Doc Rivers starting tonight in Brooklyn as Sixers play the Nets and for however long it takes Rivers to return. https://twitter.com/JeffSkversky/status/1476590265691430912?s=20 6abc also receives sources that […]
It was very rare that any player was able to get the best of Michael Jordan. Jordan’s play was so elite on both ends of the court that it was usually him that was doing the humiliating when it came to individual player battles. But one person who did put Jordan in that spotlight was Allen Iverson.
Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Kemba Walker‘s banishment from the Knicks‘ rotation may have been a blessing in disguise, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. Walker admits he wasn’t aggressive enough at times to start the season. “I just have a tendency of kind...
Comments / 0