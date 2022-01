NASHVILLE — Tennessee's hopes of leaving the Music City Bowl on Thursday with a win twice looked bleak in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter when Purdue hit on big plays to take seven-point leads. Yet the Vols came back with answers to tie the game and make for thrilling theater, and a rare defensive stop gave Tennessee a chance to steal the game at the end. However, the sequence at the end of regulation is one that head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols would like to have back.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO