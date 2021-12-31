ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Trebek’s Daughter Remembers Betty White With Moving Pic of Her With Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

By Quentin Blount
 1 day ago
Did you know that Betty White and longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek were close friends? Trebek’s daughter, Nicky, is reminiscing on that friendship.

Today is undoubtedly a sad day, folks. If you haven’t heard the news yet, legendary actress Betty White has died at age 99. White is considered to be one of the pioneers of early television, and her career in the industry spanned more than 70 years. She is perhaps best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rose Nylund on the NBC show Golden Girls, and Elka Ostrovsky on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland.

Not only did we lose one TV legend in Betty White here at the end of 2021, but the world also lost another one at the end of 2020. That would be the one and only Alex Trebek. He hosted the popular game show Jeopardy! for an incredible 37 seasons until his death. Trebek passed away at the age of 80 after a nearly two-year-long battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

We have had some time to help heal our hearts from Trebek’s passing. But the news of Betty White is hitting us where it hurts. One of the only things that can make us smile on a day like today is knowing that Trebek and White were actually very close friends.

Trebek’s oldest daughter, Nicky, took to social media on Friday to reflect on her dad’s friendship with Betty White.

“#pals #bettywhite #dad #heavensangels they made each other laugh on this planet,” Nicky Trebek wrote alongside an Instagram photo. “There is no doubt in my mind they are laughing now. Bless your soul Betty. #99yearsstrong #friendshipgoals”

Alex Trebek Wanted Betty White to Replace Him as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Could you possibly imagine Betty White as the host of Jeopardy!? That would have been something amazing. And if Alex Trebek had his way, that’s what we would have had. Trebek wanted White to be his replacement on the famous game show. He explained as much during a previous Television Critics Association tour.

“When people ask me who I’d like to see replace me, I say, ‘Well, it’s probably going to be a woman, and she’ll have to be bright, she’ll have to have a good sense of humor…’ Uhhh, let’s see… Betty White! Betty White is my choice.”

The beloved quiz show host doubled down on his endorsement of White later in a sit down with Good Morning America.

“I say Betty White. They want somebody younger, somebody funnier, she checks all those boxes. Betty and I have been friends for a long, long time.”

