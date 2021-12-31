ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Hackensack over Montclair Immaculate - Boys basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Shawn Reckley scored 25 points to lift Hackensack to a 66-57 come-from-behind victory over Montclair Immaculate in Hackensack. Sophomore Damir Sheeley...

Morris Knolls over Hanover Park - Boys basketball - Route 206 Challenge

Aidan McAndrew scored a career-high 26 points as Morris Knolls outlasted Hanover Park in double overtime, 74-71, in the Route 206 Challenge in Succasunna. McAndrews, a junior, hit four 3-pointers to go with eight steals and five rebounds for Morris Knolls (3-3). Connor Doyle had 11 points with five rebounds and four steals, Chase Ingram added 11 points with five assists, and Mike Rustad scored 10 points in the win.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Wildwood over Oakcrest - Boys basketball - Boardwalk Classic

Ernie Troiano scored a game-high 15 points as Wildwood defeated Oakcrest, 56-46, in the Boardwalk Classic’s Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket consolation game in Wildwood. Junior Hans had 14 points, Dom Troiano added 10 and Jordan Fusik chipped in eight for Wildwood (4-2). Teran McCrea paced Oakcrest (0-4) with 13...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

