Betty White Won Primetime Emmy Awards 35 Years Apart

We can all agree the amazing Betty White was an American legend; a queen of comedy.

According to TMZ, the Golden Girls star has reportedly passed away in her home just shy of her 100th birthday. The tabloid revealed the upsetting news from law enforcement officials early this morning. A source close to White tells TMZ that the actress and comedian didn’t have any sudden illness, nor was she battling any particular ailment. It’s been reported that White is believed to have died from natural causes.

Betty White’s Awards

Before her death, White had one of the longest-running careers of any woman on television. She has 115 acting credits to her name. White also won numerous awards in her career. She earned 5 Emmys, 21 nominations, and 1 honor. The superstar ended up winning Primetime Emmy Awards 35 years apart!

In 1975, White won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The late actress played Sue Ann Nivens and won back-to-back awards for the CBS series. This was the actress’s breakout comedic role. She started on the show from 1973 to 1977.

Once the show ended, White began her career as Rose Nylund on Golden Girls.

In 2010, at the age of 88, the Hot in Cleveland actress won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live 2010. Although Rose Nylund was her most famous role, she earned the title of the oldest person to ever host Saturday Night Live. White got the gig after hundreds of thousands of fans petitioned through Facebook for her to host the show. Afterward, White ended up hosting the show’s Mother’s Day episode. She ended up winning her seventh Emmy Award for her performance on the late show.

White Was Looking Forward to Her 100th Birthday

Earlier this month, White tweeted about her excitement for her 100th birthday.

TMZ reported that emergency responders, including police, showed up at her home Friday morning as a standard procedure. As they told the tabloid back in 2020, Betty rarely left her home once the COVID-19 pandemic began.

White’s friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, made a statement earlier today. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Kathy Griffin discussed a memory of the late actress. “Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… “