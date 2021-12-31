ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Betty White’s Secret To a Long Life Are Words To Live By

By Kati
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WOg2_0da7toRh00

Betty White graced us with her presence on this planet for 99 years before her sudden passing this morning. And boy did she know how to live her life to the fullest. The Hollywood icon could make just about anyone laugh and bagged a whole slew of awards for her comedy to prove it.

Before departing this world (much too soon might we add), Betty White left fans decades of inspiration and wisdom. She always said that the key to her long and fruitful life could be found in two things: positivity and hot dogs. Yup, you read that right. So, let’s break it down.

Who Needs a Life Coach When You’ve Got Betty White?

“I’m a health nut,” she said in the past. “My favorite food is hot dogs with French fries. And my exercise: I have a two-story house and a very bad memory, so I’m up and down those stairs.”

It’s just the kind of sharp wit that Betty White kept through her time on “Golden Girls” and beyond. It’s also something that she brought up again while appearing on Queen Latifah’s talk show in 2014.

“Hot dogs are the reason I am 92,” she confirmed. The interview might be a little bittersweet on this sad day, but it’s hard not to smile while listening to one of Hollywood’s greatest storytellers talk.

You can catch the full clip here:

Although Betty White said she’s not really one to give advice, she did share something she learned from her mother once. The other part to living a good life that doesn’t involve hot dogs…

“[My mother] said, ‘Always try to look at the upside, not the downside,'” she relayed to Queen Latifah. “Look at the positive side of stuff and try to make it work. If you concentrate or start with the negative stuff, you’re unhappy a lot of the time. She said, ‘If you’re feeling blue, or you’re feeling down, there’s got to be something that’s going right somewhere around you.’ And it works.”

Pink’s Hot Dogs Remembers the Late Star

In 2010, “the most famous hot dog stand in the country” honored the Emmy-winning actress by naming a hot dog on their menu after her. The “Betty White Naked Dog” was just like it sounds. A plain hot dog, nothing more nothing less.

They unveiled the special item at the Universal CityWalk and a portion of the proceeds went to support the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services’ animal shelters. The Pink’s crew took to Instagram upon hearing the tragic news of Betty’s passing and said “We will love you forever.”

You can see their tribute here:

Comments / 7

Earlene Nicholson
1d ago

what I rember most is her role in lake Placid she had me cracked up she bought a lot of laughter and joy to this old world

Reply(4)
3
Related
Outsider.com

Ryan Reynolds Mourns the Loss of Betty White in Emotional Post

Add star actor Ryan Reynolds to the growing list of Hollywood celebrities who are sharing heartfelt tributes following the death of Betty White. We all have heavy hearts today. The one and only Betty White passed away at the age of 99 on Friday. Widely referred to as one of the pioneers of early television, White enjoyed more than seven successful decades in the industry. You can recognize her face almost anywhere. But she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens in the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rose Nylund in the ’80s NBC show Golden Girls. She also played Elka Ostrovsky on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Heartfelt Tribute for Betty White

Valerie Bertinelli joined the ranks of heartfelt social media tributes by posting one of her own with the late actress Betty White on Friday. Bertinelli, who’s mom to Wolf Van Halen, took to her Instagram account (wolfiesmom) and paid tribute to her former co-star. For six seasons, the two worked together on TV Land’s “Hot In Cleveland.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Amazing Betty White Quotes to Remember Her Life

American actress, comedian, and all-around legend Betty White has passed away at the age of 99. The “Golden Girls” star brought light to so many people across the globe, inspiring the masses with her relentlessly positive disposition. She even described herself as “a teenager trapped in an old body.” We’ve compiled some of our favorite quotes from the long-time loved American icon. While we could write novels trying to capture the magic of Betty White’s spirit, no one can truly do it justice the way she can.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Betty White
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
MUSIC
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Life#Hot Dogs#French
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Closer Weekly

Betty White Has Been Married 3 Times — Get to Know the ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Husbands!

We all know that Betty White had an incredible career that spanned more than 70 years, but she also lived quite the personal life — she was married three times. The Golden Girls alum, who died at age 99 in December 2021, first tied the knot to a man named Dick Barker, which was then followed by a marriage to Lane Allen and then a longtime marriage to Allen Ludden. While the legend did not have any biological children during her relationships, she is a stepmom to her third husband’s kids — David, 71, Martha, 69, and Sarah, 67 — and continues in her role ever since Allen passed away after a battle with stomach cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

We’re Not Surprised: ‘Betty White Was So Nice That She Didn’t Even Need A Bathroom!’ (Exclusive)

With the announcement that Betty White has died at the age of 99, there are going to be a lot of memories shared regarding the television icon. One of them comes from author Jim Colucci, who wrote a book about a favorite TV show — in this case, The Golden Girls — and was aware that by sitting down with one of the stars of said show, you just never knew what to expect. Would they reflect their on-screen personalities? Maybe they’d embrace the cliché and actually be a jerk in real life. Or, as Jim discovered when it came to Betty, she lived up to everything you’ve heard.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

349K+
Followers
35K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy