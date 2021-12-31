Betty White’s Secret To a Long Life Are Words To Live By

Betty White graced us with her presence on this planet for 99 years before her sudden passing this morning. And boy did she know how to live her life to the fullest. The Hollywood icon could make just about anyone laugh and bagged a whole slew of awards for her comedy to prove it.

Before departing this world (much too soon might we add), Betty White left fans decades of inspiration and wisdom. She always said that the key to her long and fruitful life could be found in two things: positivity and hot dogs. Yup, you read that right. So, let’s break it down.

Who Needs a Life Coach When You’ve Got Betty White?

“I’m a health nut,” she said in the past. “My favorite food is hot dogs with French fries. And my exercise: I have a two-story house and a very bad memory, so I’m up and down those stairs.”

It’s just the kind of sharp wit that Betty White kept through her time on “Golden Girls” and beyond. It’s also something that she brought up again while appearing on Queen Latifah’s talk show in 2014.

“Hot dogs are the reason I am 92,” she confirmed. The interview might be a little bittersweet on this sad day, but it’s hard not to smile while listening to one of Hollywood’s greatest storytellers talk.

You can catch the full clip here:

Although Betty White said she’s not really one to give advice, she did share something she learned from her mother once. The other part to living a good life that doesn’t involve hot dogs…

“[My mother] said, ‘Always try to look at the upside, not the downside,'” she relayed to Queen Latifah. “Look at the positive side of stuff and try to make it work. If you concentrate or start with the negative stuff, you’re unhappy a lot of the time. She said, ‘If you’re feeling blue, or you’re feeling down, there’s got to be something that’s going right somewhere around you.’ And it works.”

Pink’s Hot Dogs Remembers the Late Star

In 2010, “the most famous hot dog stand in the country” honored the Emmy-winning actress by naming a hot dog on their menu after her. The “Betty White Naked Dog” was just like it sounds. A plain hot dog, nothing more nothing less.

They unveiled the special item at the Universal CityWalk and a portion of the proceeds went to support the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services’ animal shelters. The Pink’s crew took to Instagram upon hearing the tragic news of Betty’s passing and said “We will love you forever.”

You can see their tribute here: