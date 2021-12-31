ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White Bested Val Kilmer, Tina Fey & More to Win a Grammy Award in 2012

By Jonathan Howard
 1 day ago
Over the course of her decades-long career in entertainment, Betty White amassed tons of honors and awards. But did you know she won a Grammy?

Since the news came out of Betty White’s death, there have been a lot of stories and memories shared. Fans and friends alike have shared their favorite moments, shows, and more. White was a rare talent that spanned pop culture for the better part of a century and then some.

However, it was after she turned 90 that she won her first Grammy. The entertainer had been on the radio in her early career. Although she was a great comedian, it wasn’t even a comedy album. Instead, in 2012, she won the Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album. If You Ask Me (and of Course You Won’t) was the audiobook reading of her 2011 book of the same name.

The book and the recording took on a conversational tone that was very well received by readers and listeners alike. She was up against some stiff competition, too. Among the other nominees were Tina Fey and Val Kilmer. Dan Donohue and a group of Nathan Burbank, Bryan Cumming, Dennis Scott, and David Toldeo were also nominated.

The win gave her the first and only Grammy of her career. During her legendary career, Betty White entertained, made fans laugh and smile, and became a cultural icon. She was no stranger to winning awards and especially Emmys.

Betty White Won Five Primetime Emmy Awards

For over 70 years, Betty White starred on television. The pioneering actress was a force in her life. It seemed as though she was one of the few true and real connections that we still had to the past, a national, cultural star that had the accolades to back it up.

Back in 1975 and 1976, White had been working The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Her character Sue Ann earned her two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Serie in back-to-back years. When the show originally started, no one knew how well it would do. However, it became a hit and one of the cultural signifiers of its era.

She would go on to win the 1986 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Rose on The Golden Girls. She would be nominated many times during her run on the show. Then, she would win Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 1996 and 2010. Those guest spots were part of The John Larroquette Show and Saturday Night Live respectively.

Betty White was such a big star. Her passing marks an end of an era in many ways. Fans, friends, family, and others will remember her for many decades to come.

