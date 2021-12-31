ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Movies Come Back in 2021, But Will It Last?

Voice of America
 1 day ago

A year ago we reported about the “strong” opening of the movie Wonder Woman 1984. That movie received much praise and made about $17 million on its opening weekend. Sounds small for a Hollywood production, right? But in January 2021, it was considered quite a hit. So...

learningenglish.voanews.com

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Best Clint Eastwood Movie, As Voted By Fans

At the age of 91, Clint Eastwood has a career that spans over six decades – and counting. That amounts to roughly 80 movies. Among all those titles and genres and plots, which one consistently stands out among Eastwood fans as the best in his roster?. Slash Film sought to...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
Forbes

Come Travel The World With Hollywood’s Lisa Rinna

In the realm of television, few can boast such an enduring and prolific career as Lisa Rinna. With her exotic looks, prodigious talent, infectious energy and savvy business acumen, Rinna has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. She is known to many as Billie Reed, the free-spirited character she played on NBC's daytime hit “Days of Our Lives,” as well as "love-to-hate-her" Taylor McBride on Fox's long-running primetime smash, “Melrose Place.” Rinna stars in the hit Bravo series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which is currently airing its 11th season. Adding entrepreneur to her résumé, Rinna launched Rinna Beauty in November 2020. The line, in collaboration with SEL Beauty, currently consists of lip kits, including a lip gloss, lipstick and lip liner. The 100 percent vegan and paraben-free formulas are PETA-certified cruelty free and can be purchased at rinnabeauty.com. A longtime lover of fashion, Rinna launched her casual and chic line for QVC in 2012. With the Lisa Rinna Collection, fashion enthusiasts across the country have access to her unique and eclectic taste. She was also a frequent guest host opposite Regis Philbin on the “Live With Regis” TV show when he was searching for a permanent guest host.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KGET

What shows, movies are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month. For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on […]
TV & VIDEOS
FingerLakes1.com

What movies are coming out on Christmas?

It’s common for new movies to premiere on Christmas, or for movie theaters to be open on Christmas Day for some family fun. Last year many families could not partake in the traditions they normally do, but this year seems a bit less strict. It’s suggested to follow CDC...
Popculture

Kanye West Biopic Movie Script Making Rounds in Hollywood

I biopic about rapper Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – was one of the most popular screenplays of 2021. The annual Black List was published this month, showcasing the scripts that movie executives read and enjoyed but ultimately did not develop into full-on movies. Fans may consider it bittersweet that a script about Ye's life is here rather than on the big screen.
MOVIES
bocamag.com

Movie Review: “Licorice Pizza” an Oddball Adventure Through ’70s Hollywood

Philip Seymour Hoffman starred in five of Paul Thomas Anderson’s first six films, and were he still alive, he would no doubt continue to be the director’s busiest company member. His absence is felt throughout Anderson’s latest, an oddball picaresque called “Licorice Pizza” (opening in theaters Friday), whose 15-year-old protagonist, Gary Valentine, looks like he’ll grow up to be Philip Seymour Hoffman. That’s because he’s played by Cooper Hoffman, Philip Seymour’s son, in his acting debut.
PIZZA
Baltimore magazine

Movie Review: The Beatles: Get Back

Last year, Regina King adapted One Night in Miami, a speculative play about what might have happened in the hotel room where Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown hung out, goofed around, and debated the cultural and political climate of the day. Such plays are irresistible, because who wouldn’t want to have been a fly on the wall where greatness occurred, to be, as they say in Hamilton, in the “Room Where It Happened”?
MOVIES
TVOvermind

There’s a Kingsman 3 Movie Coming

So far it sounds as though The King’s Man, essentially the precursor of the English secret service that was introduced back in 2014, will be seeing another sequel that will set the time period back in the days of WWII, which means it won’t be feature Taron Egerton. This isn’t to say that it will be the last movie that will be created featuring Kingsman, but as of now, the coming movie will not be bringing back the familiar characters that we came to enjoy in the first two movies. Origin stories are quite nice really, but the fact that The Kings Man hasn’t been getting that great of reviews lately either means that the critics are at it again and giving their own estimation of what a lot of people might find to be enjoyable, or the fact is that some origins aren’t all that great. But despite this, it would appear that the idea to move forward is greater than the criticism, as it’s happened more than once that a movie that people didn’t find appealing only needed time to be appreciated before it became a cult classic.
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially the highest grossing Hollywood movie of the year

Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021. Within 10 days of its release, the new Marvel film has earned over £596m in the box office, beating No Time To Die, which made £547m as of November. No Way Home stands in the third spot, with China’s The Battle at Lake Changjin (£675m) and Hi, Mom (£627m) taking the first two spots.As of Wednesday (23 December), the top 10 markets for No Way Home are the UK, Mexico, Korea, Brazil, Australia, India, Russia, Italy and Germany. This is the second time No Way Home...
MOVIES
Telegraph

Movies with Mary: Here comes the Spider-man - again

“Spider-man: No way home” is another Marvel movie and this one stars Spidey doing his thing, flying from building to bridge to wherever he wants to go. Like all Marvel movies, the special effects and CGI are spectacular. Unlike many Marvel movies, this film has a compelling story. Peter...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
