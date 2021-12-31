Hollywood Movies Come Back in 2021, But Will It Last?

So far it sounds as though The King’s Man, essentially the precursor of the English secret service that was introduced back in 2014, will be seeing another sequel that will set the time period back in the days of WWII, which means it won’t be feature Taron Egerton. This isn’t to say that it will be the last movie that will be created featuring Kingsman, but as of now, the coming movie will not be bringing back the familiar characters that we came to enjoy in the first two movies. Origin stories are quite nice really, but the fact that The Kings Man hasn’t been getting that great of reviews lately either means that the critics are at it again and giving their own estimation of what a lot of people might find to be enjoyable, or the fact is that some origins aren’t all that great. But despite this, it would appear that the idea to move forward is greater than the criticism, as it’s happened more than once that a movie that people didn’t find appealing only needed time to be appreciated before it became a cult classic.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO