CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some influenza activity after an “unusually inactive” flu season last winter, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). “[W]e are seeing low levels of influenza activity across the state at this time from nearly every county,” WDH Public Information Officer Kim Deti said in an email on Friday. “[L]ast year’s flu season was unusually inactive. While we will refrain from making detailed predictions, we can say we expect to see more flu this season than last season.”

WYOMING STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO