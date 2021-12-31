LIVE Updates: No. 2 Michigan vs No. 3 Georgia

As it currently sits, Georgia is favored over Michigan in the 2021 Orange Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff Semifinal games. Georgia will look to secure a win in their second-ever semifinal game in program history, while Michigan is looking for their first.

The winner of the Orange Bowl will advance to Indianapolis and face the winner of Alabama-Cincinnati.

The Orange Bowl matchup could not come at a better time for the Bulldogs as Georgia is finally reaching full strength as the countdown to the Capital One Orange Bowl is set to kickoff at 7:30 PM (EST) broadcasted on ESPN.

Over the last week, we've learned that Georgia will have a number of key contributors back from injury and COVID-19, including former starting quarterback JT Daniels, wide receiver George Pickens, offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer, and safety Christopher Smith.

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia's starting left tackle, is a big get when fully healthy after missing the last four regular-season games with a foot injury. Salyer played well against a tough matchup like Alabama's Will Anderson despite not being fully healthy in Atlanta. Georgia will certainly be happy with a similar performance against the two talented edge rushers for Michigan; Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo look to be one of the best edge-rushing duos in the nation.

Christopher Smith missed the final two games of the season with a knee that's been described as a "bone bruise" before making his return versus Alabama in the SEC Championship game. Smith was a part of the play that saw Jameson Williams take a skinny post route 67-yards for a score due to a Georgia-blown coverage.

Smith and Salyer are proven difference-makers for Georgia and will play a big part in a potential Georgia win.

As for star wide receiver George Pickens, Monken would go on to tell the media Tuesday that Pickens is still developing despite missing the previous two springs due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, and the most recent setback being his ACL injury in 2021.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (COVID) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - IN

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) - IN

WR, George Pickens (COVID) - IN

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

First Quarter

Michigan won the toss defers the ball to the second half.

(0-0) 15:00: Zamir White gets the ball on the first offensive play of the game and runs for nine.

(0-0) 14:00: Bennett finds Bowers downfield for a gain of 35 yards to the Michigan 20.

(0-0) 11:29: Kirby Smart takes the game's first timeout before the third and one play on Michigan's eleven. A heavy Michigan crowd seems to be affecting the game early.

( 7-0) 11:00: Bennett finds Bowers for a 9-yard touchdown pass.

( 7-0) 10:49: Michigan starts their first drive with a false start. Next play McNamara scrambles 15-yards for a first down.

( 7-0) 9:49: Edwards rushes for another first down. Wolverines going at a high tempo.

( 7-0) 8:00: Michigan drops a pass on third and four, the Wolverines will keep the offense and go for it on the Georgia 41. Georgia's defense causes an early turnover on downs.

( 7-0) 8:00: Bennett finds McConkey on an orbit bubble screen for a gain of nine on the first play of the next drive.

( 7-0) 7:00: James Cook finds a hole on second and one and picks up 21.

( 14-0) 4:40: A fake handoff to Kenny McIntosh turns into an 18-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell.

( 14-0) 2:50: Wolverines run it twice and five, forcing a third and five. McNamara finds a receiver for a first down.

( 14-0) 2:30: Robert Beal gets to the quarterback on first down for a sack.

( 14-0) 2:00: Nakobe Dean tracks down an orbit bubble screen on third and sixteen for a third-down stop.

Second Quarter

( 14-0) 14:50: Bennett finds Pickens on a slant for a gain of nine on third down.

( 14-0) 13:43: Bennett scrambles for a first down on first down, taking Georgia to Michigan's 28, a gain of 20-yards.

(17-0) 12:35: Georgia stalls out on its first third and long, Fitzpatrick drops a pass from Bennett. The 43-yard field goal from Podesny is good.

(17-0) 10:35: Nolan Smith sniffs out the JJ McCarthy read-option keeper for a loss.

(17-0) 10:05: McNamara finds a deep shot as they blow by Derion Kendrick, getting Michigan into the redzone.

(17-0) 9:15: After the chunk play for Michigan, Nakobe Dean sacks McNamara for a loss of eight.

(17-3) 7:15: Michigan's drive stalls out on third down and ends with a field goal.

(17-3) 6:15: Bennett finds James Cook for a huge shot downfield on third and short. Georgia gains 53-yards, going out of bounds to the Michigan 15 on 3rd and 15.

(20-3) 3:50: McConkey picks up 5 on third and eleven, forcing Georgia to take the points and kick the field goal. Podlesny nails the field goal from 28.

(20-3) 2:22: Georgia's pass rush gets to McNamara on third down.

(27-3) 1:46: Stetson Bennett unleashes a bomb to Jermaine Burton for a 57-yard touchdown.

(27-3) 1:28: Derion Kendrick comes up with the first turnover of the day with an interception. After the play and the review, Christopher Smith is ejected for targeting.

Third Quarter

(27-3) 14:00: Travon Walker sacks McNamara after picking up an opening drive first down.

(27-3) 10:20: Inside Georgia's 20-yard line Michigan suffers a false start after a shift from Georgia's defensive front.

(27-3) 10:02: An overshot pass from McNamara on a fade route in the endzone falls into the hands of Derion Kendrick for an interception.

(27-3) 8:31: Bennett scrambles out right on third down and throws an errant pass that falls at the feet of Michigan defenders.

(27-3) 7:25: Nakobe Dean forces a Michigan fumble on a Blake Corum run after a Georgia punt.

(27-3) 6:15: Georgia continues to get the ball to the edge with a screen pass to Kenny McIntosh for a first down.

(27-3) 2:04: After getting to the Michigan goal-line, three penalties cost Georgia 40-yards, stalling out the drive which ended with a missed 46-yard field goal attempt.

(27-3) :55: JJ McCarthy connects to tight end Erick All on third and eight, Michigan picks up 25-yards, taking the Wolverines to the Georgia 45.

Fourth Quarter

(27-3) 14:46: JJ McCarthy cannot connect with a receiver on fourth down allowing for Georgia to take over on downs.

(27-3) 13:26: Bennett scrambles out of the pocket and picks up four yards on third down, giving Georgia a first down.

(34-3) 11:11: With a defender hitting Bennett as he is releasing the ball, the "Mailman" finds James Cook on the sideline for a 39-yard passing touchdown.

(34-3) 7:00: Georgia's defense comes up with a huge fourth and goal stand to keep the Wolverines out of the endzone.

(34-11) 4:25: JJ McCarthy finds a wide-open receiver for Michigan's first touchdown of the day.

FINAL: Georgia 34, Michigan 11

