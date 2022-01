It’s time to usher in 2022 - and say good riddance 2021 – and there’s no better way to do that than with a New Year’s Eve tradition. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is back and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Times Square party. The fun will kick off Friday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT and will continue until 2 a.m. ET (1 a.m. CT) on ABC. You can also log in using your cable subscription to ABC”s livestream.

