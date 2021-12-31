ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022′ live stream: How to watch online, TV, time

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” is set to help you ring in 2022 on Friday, Dec. 31. The yearly show celebrates its 50th anniversary by broadcasting live from four locations. In addition to New York City, Los Angeles and New Orleans,...

Related
HollywoodLife

Andy Cohen Shades Ryan Seacrest’s NYE Broadcast: They’re A ‘Group Of Losers’

Andy Cohen brought some shade into 2022, as he bashed Ryan Seacrest’s competing NYE special on Dec. 31. Andy Cohen proved he’s as shady as The Real Housewives during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper on December 31, when he dissed Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest‘s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” the 53-year-old producer said.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Ryan Seacrest Finally Opens Up About Viral Health Scare That Happened Live On The Air

Ryan Seacrest is a man with his hands in a lot of different pots, but these days he’s trying to slow down at least a little. A year and a half ago, he was hosting an episode of American Idol when he had a health scare on live television. Fans expressed concern he might be having a stroke, and now the host of both daytime and nighttime TV, not to mention radio programming, is speaking out about what happened and the changes he's made since.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Andy Cohen Admits He Was ‘Overserved’ After Dissing Ryan Seacrest During His NYE Special

It seems Andy Cohen took a page out of his co-host Anderson Cooper's book and had a little too much to drink the night of CNN's New Year’s Eve Live special. On December 31, Cohen didn't hold back his opinions about fellow celebrity interviewer Ryan Seacrest's own New Year's Eve special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which was happening a stone's throw away from where he and Cooper were standing. (He also had a lot to say about Mayor Bill de Blasio, but that's a whole other thing.)
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ashanti Served in Silver Boots For Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Ashanti was a vision in white and silver for her performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside rapper/singer Ja Rule. For her set, Ashanti wore a a mini white dress, with a matching fur coat and hat set and a stunning pair of thigh-high metallic silver boots. Ashanti has always been known for her shoe and style game; whether it be on the red carpet or performing on stage. The singer/songwriter has a shoe collection that boasts a wide variety of designers from Christian Louboutin to Sergio Rossi. Ashanti’s been known to rock an over-the-knee boot such as the one featured above; as well as, strappy high-heeled sandals, peep-toe pumps and a bevy of other heeled styles. With this pick, Ashanti certainly picked out the perfect pair of shoes to start off the New Year with. Try out Ashanti’s look yourself this season. Buy Now: Nine West Tacy 2 Over The Knee Boot, $168 (was $179) Buy Now: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $118.99 (was $199.50) Buy Now: Nine West Talya 3 Boot, $188.99 (was $199)  
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Chlöe Drops Out of New Year's Eve Performance in Times Square

Chlöe Bailey will no longer be performing in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. The 23-year-old “Have Mercy” singer was scheduled to be one of the headlining performers for ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast, which is airing live on Friday night.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sports
TVLine

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Remembers NYE in ’78 With Dick Clark: ‘What a Memory’

When you think of New Year’s Eve, you think of Dick Clark, don’t you? Clark was a mainstay on the ABC special for so many years. He was a splendid host and it felt like a must-see to the Big Apple drop in Time’s Square with Dick Clark and his stacked cast of performers and actors and everyone else. It is easy to forget just how long and how successful his New Year’s Even specials really were. For instance, Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers remembered this week NYE in ’78 with Dick Clark.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Ryan Seacrest Made Good On Plans To Slow Down And Spend Time With Family, But He’s Back To Work Just In Time For New Year’s Eve

It’s been a couple of weeks since Ryan Seacrest opened up about his career, his schedule and the viral health scare during a taping of American Idol that led to him taking a short break from his work on Live with Kelly and Ryan as well as led the popular personality to fully reevaluate where he was with his schedule and career. The oft-busy man made good on his plans to slow down in recent weeks, even posting touching moments with his family, but he’s back to work just in time for this year’s big NYE bash.
CELEBRITIES
