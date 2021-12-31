RSO: OC man arrested in Coachella with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, and a rifle

A convicted felon from Orange County was allegedly caught by Riverside County sheriff's deputies in Coachella with a rifle. The arrest culminated in an investigation that led to the seizure of a large quantity of drugs, including fentanyl.

The man, identified as a 29-year-old from Westminister, was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Thursday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of controlled substances, and probation violations.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Paul Heredia, about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, anti-gang task force deputies were patrolling near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and Estado Avenue when they spotted the suspect, a documented gang

member on probation, driving through the area.

The deputies stopped him and conducted a probation compliance search, during which they located ammunition, Heredia alleged.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and investigators then proceeded to another location in the city, where they found a pickup truck belonging to the suspect.

Heredia said that a search of the pickup revealed there was "an unregistered rifle concealed behind the seat."

It was seized, after which investigators traveled to the suspect's residence in the 15000 block of Brookhurst Street in Westminster, where a search warrant was served.

"During the service, task force members located more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, as well as cocaine and ammunition,'' the sergeant said. The drugs and ammo were seized.

Information on the suspect's prior convictions was not available.

Fentanyl is manufactured in China and smuggled across the Mexican border, according to Sheriff Chad Bianco.

It is known to be 80-100 times more potent than morphine and is a popular additive, seamlessly mixed into any number of narcotics and pharmaceuticals.

A penny compared to 2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose to most people (Source DEA)

Last month, Riverside County District Attorney Hestrin told News Channel 3's Madison Weil that fentanyl deaths are up by more than 800% in the last five years in the county.

In 2016, there were two fentanyl-related deaths in the county. This year, they expect to see between 500-600 deaths.

Hestrin joined Orange County DA Todd Spitzer in announcing that those who manufacture or sell the fentanyl can be charged with murder if someone dies after ingesting or being exposed to it.

The Riverside County DA's Office is currently prosecuting nine fentanyl-related murder cases.

