Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. When you oversee an enterprise as big as the Defense Department, you need a plan. And that’s what the Office of Inspector General does every year, develop a plan for the year ahead. The OIG’s 2022 plan is out. For highlights, the management challenges lead in the OIG, Courtney Fones, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

MILITARY ・ 12 DAYS AGO