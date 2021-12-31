ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some patients look for recovery from long-lasting COVID symptoms

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man is finally shaking off his COVID symptoms, after almost a year.

Channel 9 spoke to him about the lingering effects of the virus and looked into whether similar issues could be seen with the omicron variant.

Andrae Bailey is known by some for spearheading initiatives in the Central Florida community.

Most recently, Bailey started Project Opioid, a nonprofit formed to curb the opioid epidemic.

But this year, he’s been battling a new problem, all on his own. Something doctors and experts are calling long COVID.

Bailey said it was persistent.

“I had issues with my heart and my lungs,” he said. “There was a time when I couldn’t walk.”

Long COVID has been described by symptoms that stick around long after a person tests negative for the virus.

Ashok Gupta, who runs a global online alternative health clinic, said this isn’t just happening to Bailey.

“For a small minority, around 10-20 percent, we’re finding they go on to getting long-term symptoms,” Gupta said.

Gupta said pre-pandemic, their clinic was helping patients with things like chronic fatigue syndrome. But long COVID is bringing people to their virtual doors in need of help.

As for treatment for long COVID, Gupta said right now, there isn’t much anyone can do.

