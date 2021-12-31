ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Fans Fight During Pitt-Michigan State Game

By Ryan Phillips
 1 day ago
Michigan State and Pitt faced each other in a highly entertaining Peach Bowl on Thursday, but that wasn't the most intriguing matchup in Mercedes-Benz Stadium that night. No, that honor belongs to two fans who battled each other in a fight that was bizarre from start to finish.

The brawl was between a guy in a lighter blue Pitt pullover and a man in a dark blue long-sleeved shirt. It didn't appear to be a disagreement over the game or schools, it seemed like there was something else at play here. And man, things got weird.

The woman trying to break this up clearly got the worst of things, as light-blue shirt essentially punched her while trying to hit the other guy. Then dark blue acts so strangely, at one point he tried to kiss the guy goodbye, at another he skipped back over to him. It was just weird.

Rusty Red
20h ago

don't get it. That could have been a nice long-lasting fight and these idiots had to get in the middle. Let men be men and the best men left standing! could have been an amazing fight as they both looked physically capable.

Joe Magoo Biden
10h ago

The black guy was fit and athletic, but the white guy was mountainous force.

Alex
9h ago

I don’t get why the black guy was pretending to play basketball … all that jumping up and down for nothing

