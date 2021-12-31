Cardinals' Demetrius Harris: Questionable against Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys play host to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 Sunday. It is a pivotal showdown between two teams moving in the opposite direction. The Cowboys are 11-4 and are currently the #2 seed in the NFC standings. They are one game behind the Green Bay Packers and would hold the tie-break were the Packers to lose another game and Dallas wins out. On the other side, the Cardinals are in a free fall, having lost three straight and four of their last six games. Arizona was the conference’s top seed before the massive slide.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO