Cardinals' Demetrius Harris: Questionable against Cowboys

Conner (heel) returned to a limited practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Chase Edmonds (back) upgraded to full participation Friday and thus avoids an injury designation, after handling 24 touches and a 92 percent snap share in a 22-16 loss to Indianapolis last Saturday -- the first game Conner has missed all season. Conner could be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, with his potential absence locking in Edmonds for a large workload and Eno Benjamin for a backup role. If Conner plays, he'll likely return to his timeshare with Edmonds.
