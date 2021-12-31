ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals' Demetrius Harris: Questionable against Cowboys

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Harris (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Josh Weinfuss of...

www.cbssports.com

AthlonSports.com

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys Prediction and Preview

The Week 17 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys could serve as a potential playoff preview. Both teams earned NFC postseason spots last week while the Cowboys (11-4) clinched the NFC East, their first division title since 2018. They enter this weekend as the No. 2 seed with a chance to catch the Green Bay Packers for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Cowboys X-Factor against the Cardinals, and it’s not Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys play host to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 Sunday. It is a pivotal showdown between two teams moving in the opposite direction. The Cowboys are 11-4 and are currently the #2 seed in the NFC standings. They are one game behind the Green Bay Packers and would hold the tie-break were the Packers to lose another game and Dallas wins out. On the other side, the Cardinals are in a free fall, having lost three straight and four of their last six games. Arizona was the conference’s top seed before the massive slide.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#Espn Com
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys vs. Cardinals: 3 matchups to watch in Week 17 for the Dallas Cowboys

Another week, another game in which key matchups could sway the end result one way or the other for the Dallas Cowboys. This Week 17 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals is particularly intriguing. These are two talented teams with Super Bowl aspirations in the NFC, giving this head-to-head battle a playoff-like vibe.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Cardinals: 5 things to watch in Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to ride their momentum from their win over the New England Patriots into their Christmas Day matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The two franchises are heading in two different directions in December. Indianapolis has climbed out of their slow start to the season and has put themselves in prime position for a spot in the playoffs. They still have a small chance of winning the AFC South if the Tennessee Titans continue to lose.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys release Thursday injury report ahead of Cardinals game

The Dallas Cowboys are starting to get healthier. That’s what Thursday’s injury report appears to show, at least. Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard both participated in full on Thursday. That’s great news for the Cowboys, who use Elliott and Pollard as a solid one-two punch in the backfield.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Week 17

Baker (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Dallas, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Baker picked up the ribs injury, which has held him to only two limited practices this week, in Saturday's loss to the Colts. He's questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas as a result, though he appears to be trending in the right direction. Baker has been a big part of Arizona's defense all season, logging 92 total tackles and three interceptions across 15 games.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Conner: Questionable for Sunday

Conner (heel) returned to a limited practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Chase Edmonds (back) upgraded to full participation Friday and thus avoids an injury designation, after handling 24 touches and a 92 percent snap share in a 22-16 loss to Indianapolis last Saturday -- the first game Conner has missed all season. Conner could be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, with his potential absence locking in Edmonds for a large workload and Eno Benjamin for a backup role. If Conner plays, he'll likely return to his timeshare with Edmonds.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Week 17 Preview: Cardinals v Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals travel to face the Dallas Cowboys. This is a big-time game with playoff implications. A win keeps the Cardinals within arm’s reach of the Rams for the divisional title and adds a loss to the Cowboys' record. As a result, drops the Cowboys in the standings altering potential playoff matchups.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Cowboys Game

The Cardinals made five roster moves Saturday including the activation of linebacker Tanner Vallejo from reserve/injured, designated for return. Vallejo has played nine games this season with two starts and had 10 tackles on defense and one tackle on special teams prior to getting placed on injured reserve on Nov. 20. He was designated for return this past Wednesday.
NFL
National football post

Cardinals Cowboys Pick, Cards upset?

Dallas is getting a lot of hype and apparently they are starting to believe it. Their biggest competition is not NFL teams, rather their internal content of whether the offense can score more TDs than the defense creates turnovers. But here’s the problem when you start believing your own hype...
NFL

