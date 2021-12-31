Chargers' Jared Cook: Looks set to miss Week 17

There really isn’t any other way to put the Chargers‘ loss against the Texans last week other than it was absolutely terrible. They controlled their own destiny, and at least last week they only had to beat the Texans to continue to control their fate. The worst part about it is the Texans are also one of the worst teams in the NFL. Put everything aside with injuries and covid because both teams had issues with it, the performance and effort were unacceptable.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO