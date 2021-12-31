ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' K.J. Wright: Activated from COVID-19 list

The Raiders activated Wright (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list...

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
#Raiders#Covid#Indianapolis#American Football
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce Notable QB Move After Kirk Cousins News

On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result. “Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons the Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are four reasons why they will come away with the victory. There may not be a plethora of ways to overcome a challenge as difficult as the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Las Vegas Raiders must figure out a way to carve out a victory in a matchup that could make or break their challenging 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
