Notre Dame and Oklahoma State are set to get New Year's Day started with one of the best matchups of the bowl season, squaring off in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Irish were the first team outside the College Football Playoff at No. 5 in the selection committee's final rankings, while Oklahoma State checked in at No. 9 after losing close to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO