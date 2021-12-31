Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Week 17

The Cardinals lost defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to season-ending injuries. Without their two biggest playmakers on both sides of the football, the Cardinals are vulnerable against the strongest teams in the league. This is the golden opportunity to prove that the Cardinals can win against the NFL’s most elite teams without Watt and Hopkins to rely on. This is a true measuring stick for this team. Winning against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, with one of the largest seating capacities in the league, will be a monumental achievement. Regardless of the result, the Cardinals will be more than ready for the NFL playoffs. Expect Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to pass to veteran receiver A. J. Green early and often.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO