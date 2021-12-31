ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Questionable for Week 17

Baker (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Dallas, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Baker picked...

Colts vs. Cardinals: 5 things to watch in Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to ride their momentum from their win over the New England Patriots into their Christmas Day matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The two franchises are heading in two different directions in December. Indianapolis has climbed out of their slow start to the season and has put themselves in prime position for a spot in the playoffs. They still have a small chance of winning the AFC South if the Tennessee Titans continue to lose.
Cardinals' David Wells: Elevated ahead of Week 17

Wells was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Wells' elevation seems to indicate Demetrius Harris (shoulder) is unlikely to play. The San Diego State product has played just one snap in one game all year.
Revenge of the Birds

Week 17 Preview: Cardinals v Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals travel to face the Dallas Cowboys. This is a big-time game with playoff implications. A win keeps the Cardinals within arm’s reach of the Rams for the divisional title and adds a loss to the Cowboys' record. As a result, drops the Cowboys in the standings altering potential playoff matchups.
Cardinals' Demetrius Harris: Questionable against Cowboys

Harris (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Harris has not participated in practice in any capacity leading up to Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Even if he manages to suit up, his impact on the offense will be minimal as he's managed only three receptions for 10 yards across 14 contests this season.
NFL Week 17 Game of the Week: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals lost defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to season-ending injuries. Without their two biggest playmakers on both sides of the football, the Cardinals are vulnerable against the strongest teams in the league. This is the golden opportunity to prove that the Cardinals can win against the NFL’s most elite teams without Watt and Hopkins to rely on. This is a true measuring stick for this team. Winning against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, with one of the largest seating capacities in the league, will be a monumental achievement. Regardless of the result, the Cardinals will be more than ready for the NFL playoffs. Expect Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to pass to veteran receiver A. J. Green early and often.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
Aldon Smith is arrested for DUI causing injury, a felony

Free-agent NFL defensive end Aldon Smith, a former top-10 pick who showed incredible potential and performance early in his career, has another off-field issue. Via TMZ.com, Smith has been arrested on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. The arrest happened on Monday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith remained...
