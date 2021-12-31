1-on-1: Trent Sherfield Shares 49ers Wide Receiver Superlatives

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones avoided critical errors during the team’s seven-game win streak — even if he wasn’t wowing statistically. Over the last two games, he has thrown four interceptions, and the Patriots have lost back to back. Jones has thrown 18 touchdowns to his 12 interceptions this season through 15 games. But it doesn’t sound like he’s struggling mentally. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels brushed off the idea that Jones had hit a rookie wall. And Jones’ favorite target, Hunter Henry still seems impressed with the young quarterback.
Comments / 0