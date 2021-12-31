ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

1-on-1: Trent Sherfield Shares 49ers Wide Receiver Superlatives

SF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMost likely to be late. Best singer. Cleanest...

www.49ers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
FanSided

4 Arizona Cardinals players that must be benched immediately

Which members of the Arizona Cardinals should see the bench more than the field for the rest of the season?. It’s the seemingly annual “Arizona Cardinals cramp up down the stretch.” The Cardinals are plummeting out of holding the number one seed weeks ago and now need help to clinch their division as they reside as the NFC’s fifth seed.
NFL
The Spun

Key Packers Contributor Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either. On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Officially Ruled Out For Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without a notable receiver option this weekend. Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor was been ruled out with a concussion and will miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be his second straight missed game since suffering the head injury during a Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hunter Henry shares how Mac Jones is reacting to late-season adversity

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones avoided critical errors during the team’s seven-game win streak — even if he wasn’t wowing statistically. Over the last two games, he has thrown four interceptions, and the Patriots have lost back to back. Jones has thrown 18 touchdowns to his 12 interceptions this season through 15 games. But it doesn’t sound like he’s struggling mentally. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels brushed off the idea that Jones had hit a rookie wall. And Jones’ favorite target, Hunter Henry still seems impressed with the young quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: NFL sends message to Tom Brady about sideline behavior

The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady regarding his sideline shenanigans, and it may cost the beautiful Buccaneers quarterback some money. When it comes to the greatest athletes in sports history, they tend to have a lot in common. Sure, there’s god-given athleticism and all-world talent, but another thing most share is the competitiveness that is off the charts.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Bruce Arians News

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will be on the sideline on Sunday against the Jets. The organization announced via Twitter that he and receivers coach Kevin Garver will be able to coach. Arians and Garver tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week but due to the new protocols, they’re...
NFL
The Spun

New England Patriots Running Back Reveals He Had Cancer

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is in the midst of arguably his best NFL season. But his success this year feels even more special after he recently revealed a major health issue. Speaking to the Patriots’ official website, Bolden revealed that he was diagnosed with epidermoid carcinoma, a...
NFL
49erswebzone

Trent Williams: 49ers can beat the Texans with Trey Lance at QB

Earlier this season, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he wouldn't put his younger players into games just to give them experience unless the team found itself officially eliminated from playoff contention. He may be forced to throw a rookie into the starting lineup on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy