Betty White’s last tweet: Star ‘couldn’t believe’ she’d be turning 100

This is why we loved her.

Betty White’s final message to her fans, sent just days before her death at 99, exemplified her happy-go-lucky attitude — and tireless energy for showbiz.

White, who died of “natural causes” Friday just shy of her 100th birthday, was mourned by fans, celebrities and even the president himself.

The cover girl teased her spread in People magazine, along with a final heartfelt message to fans.

“My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of People is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow,” “The Golden Girls” star shared just three days before her death.

The feature she tweeted included her secrets to longevity (“Avoid anything green,” she joked) and a tribute from the many, many actors she’s co-starred with in her 70-plus years of comedy gold.

In the interview, she also shared how she had been spending her days with crossword puzzles, card games, animal documentaries, “Jeopardy!” and sports.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” the “Hot in Cleveland” star added. “It’s amazing.”

White in “Hot in Cleveland.”

The spread was also quote-shared by Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred with White in 2009’s “The Proposal.” White had joked in the piece that Reynolds, 45, “can’t get over his thing for me.”

The “Deadpool” actor affectionately bantered back about his relationship with White, saying he was “absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.”

Their Twitter exchange was among the final tweets to come from White, who also promoted her 100th birthday show, “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.” The special will be distributed by Fathom Events and shown in 900 cinemas nationwide on her birthday, Jan. 17.

Organizers told The Post that the show will go on.

“I’m going BIG for my birthday,” she tweeted.

White held the record for the longest TV career of any entertainer — making her debut in 1939 when the medium was just an experiment and going on to appear as an actress, host and in-demand guest well into her 90s.

But she’ll be best remembered for her scene-stealing roles in two pioneering sitcoms — as the promiscuous cooking show host Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and sweet-natured simpleton Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls” in from 1985 to 1992.

White (right) in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” with Moore.

Her final role was as Bitey, a stuffed tiger, in 2019’s “Toy Story 4” and the Disney+ short, “Forky Asks a Question.” She was still commuting at 97.

“I’m just grateful to be working and that starts at the beginning,” White told The Post’s Michael Starr in 2018. “When you start out you’re so grateful to have a job … and you carry that feeling through your whole career. At least I have.”