ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Hits New Single Day Record Of 21,397 COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Also Reaches New Peak

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je2jH_0da7qOry00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 21,397 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, a new single day record. The previous record was set Thursday when the state reported 21,137 new cases.

As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts had increased to 18.42%, also a new record high.

There were also 48 additional deaths reported Friday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,059,963. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,821.

There were 113,963 total new tests reported.

There are 1,954 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 387 patients currently in intensive care.

Comments / 10

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in America

Ironically, the nation that is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The U.S. recorded just over 50.2 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 798,000, are 15% of the world’s total. Contributing considerably to these counts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Baker: Old virus defenses no longer necessary

BOSTON — The omicron variant is fueling another COVID-19 surge and Massachusetts hospitals will be instructed to push back non-essential elective procedures, but Gov. Charlie Baker wants the public to know he does not view the current trends as a repeat of last winter. While outlining new steps his...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
MassLive.com

Mass. Department of Correction loses almost 200 workers over Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID vaccine mandate

The Massachusetts Department of Correction lost nearly 200 workers over Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate, which required more than 40,000 Executive Department employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in mid-October, MassLive has learned. Earlier this month, MassLive reported the DOC had fired at least 60 people, including correction...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

New COVID Record Set in Mass. With 21,137 New Confirmed Cases

Another 21,137 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Massachusetts Thursday, setting a record for the second day in a row. The report from the Department of Public Health pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 to 1,038,566. The state crossed the 1 million case mark on Tuesday. Thirty-six new deaths...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

LIST: These Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have Mask Mandates In Place As COVID Cases Surge

BOSTON (CBS) — With the new Omicron variant driving COVID-19 cases to record levels in Massachusetts, many cities and towns have brought back or extended face mask mandates to slow the spread. The latest mask advisory from the state’s Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.” Below is a list of cities and towns that are requiring face masks in indoor spaces that are open to the public, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. Click on the link for more information about each community’s mask rules: Acton Amherst Arlington Ashfield Bedford Belchertown Belmont Billerica Boston Boxford Brookline Buckland Cambridge Canton Carlisle Charlemont Chelsea Concord Conway Danvers Eastham Easthampton Essex Georgetown Gill Granby Greenfield Hadley Hamilton Heath Lancaster Lawrence Lee Lenox Lexington Lincoln Littleton Lowell Lynn Manchester-By-The-Sea Marblehead Martha’s Vineyard Medford Montague Newburyport Newton Northampton Orange Peabody Pittsfield Plymouth Provincetown Rowe Salem Sharon Shrewsbury Somerville South Hadley Stockbridge Sudbury Swampscott Waltham Watertown Wellfleet West Boylston Westfield Westford Winchester Worcester
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

State Rejects Massachusetts Teachers Association’s Call To Close Schools Monday For COVID-19 Testing

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Teachers Association want schools to stay closed Monday so teachers and staff can use the day for COVID-19 testing, but the state said Friday that’s not going to happen. Most schools are still re-opening as scheduled Monday following the holiday break. Because of the testing shortages around the county, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending out a total of 227,000 rapid, at-home test kits to every school district this weekend. But, DESE said the tests, which were supposed to arrive on Thursday, have been delayed by supply chain constraints. The state is hoping teachers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox13news.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations jump again as Florida sets new record for single day cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida set a new record for single-day COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 46,923 new infections. New COVID-19 cases in the U.S. also hit the highest level since the start of the pandemic this week amid two highly infectious variants of the coronavirus continuing to circulate worldwide. The country’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 265,427 on Tuesday, well over the previous record of 250,000 cases per day in mid-January.
FLORIDA STATE
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Ranked #1 as Best State to Raise a Family, But What Cities?

WalletHub did a study ranking the best and worst states to raise a family in 2022… and Massachusetts came in at the top of the list at #1. In addition to ranking #1 overall, Massachusetts also ranked #3 for education and child care, #6 for affordability, #9 for family fun, #10 for healthy and safety, and #21 for socio-economics. More specifically, it ranked #4 for lowest infant mortality rate.
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy