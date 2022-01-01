Massachusetts Hits New Single Day Record Of 21,397 COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Also Reaches New Peak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 21,397 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, a new single day record. The previous record was set Thursday when the state reported 21,137 new cases.

As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts had increased to 18.42%, also a new record high.

There were also 48 additional deaths reported Friday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,059,963. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,821.

There were 113,963 total new tests reported.

There are 1,954 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 387 patients currently in intensive care.