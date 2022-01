Logan Paul has labelled Floyd Mayweather a “weasel” and accuses the former champion of not paying him for their exhibition bout which took place in June.The fight was a huge success with reports suggesting they made $50 million from a million pay per view buys. YouTuber Paul was guaranteed $250,000 plus 10 per cent of the pay per view money which, if reports are accurate, comes out at $5million.Undefeated Mayweather is said to have been guaranteed $10m plus 50 per cent of the pay per view sales which equates to $25m. However, Paul posted to Instagram accusing Mayweather of...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO