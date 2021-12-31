ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 100 Pets Trends in 2021

By Katherine Pendrill
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 pet trends reveal that pet products that are both chic and sustainable are in high demand. With consumers spending more time at home than ever before, many...

thegazette.com

Australian Shepherd Puppies

AKC registered, black tris, red merles, blue merles, tails docked, raised in a loving home, Mom & Dad are on the farm. 563-357-0879. Avoid scams by meeting sellers in-person to pay for items. Always inspect an item before paying and be wary of deals that are too good to be true. Stay safe – read our fraud awareness tips.
PETS
Hanford Sentinel

How to make aging pets more comfortable

Pets are valued members of many families, and their owners typically do everything they can to ensure their furry friends live as comfortably as possible. Care becomes even more important as pets get older. Just like people, aging pets may eat less and sleep more. They may have reduced stamina and even experience stiffness when getting up from sleep. Certain pets may experience failing eyesight, hearing loss and/or incontinence. According to an American Pet Products Association survey, 67 percent of U.S. households have a pet and will have to cope with that pet becoming a senior at some point.
PETS
floridaweekly.com

Pets of the WEEK

These animals are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. All animals are microchipped, neutered and current with their shots. We are open by appointments only. All of our adoptable pets are on the AWL website (www.awlshelter.org). If you see a pet that you would like to meet, call to make an appointment. We are taking appointments from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Rutland Herald

Feeding your pet better in 2022

So we all know what my New Year’s article is going to be because I love talking about weight loss and diets in our pets. I’ll give you a reprieve for one week only but get the ball rolling by talking about food. You’re in luck because I just did a continuing education session talking about food and special diets. Not only do you not need to stay up late listening to lectures to get this information as I did, but I will make it more concise for you.
PETS
kxnet.com

Pet safety as frigid temps roll in

With the frigid temperatures rolling in, veterinarians are offering advice on how to keep your pets safe. As you take your pets outside for a walk or to use the bathroom, be mindful of the snow outside. An Animal Health Clinic veterinarian says to be careful not to let your...
PETS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 cat-friendly products of 2021

I wholeheartedly believe that this is a cat’s world, and we’re just living in it! If you have a cat or two, then you know that they are the true masters of our home, and we are their abiding slaves, tending to their every need, always at their beck and call. They’re the apple of our eyes, and we would do almost anything to keep them happy and comfy, including showering them with cat-friendly products designs! I’m always trying to create a comfortable and interactive living space for my own cats – from a cat-centered table design that features a cavity and hidden shelf for your pet to perch on to a flatpack cat tower, I’m ready to invest them in all. And this collection of cat products promise to be the investments that do exactly that! They will cater purrfectly to your cat’s every need! Happy kitties guaranteed!
PET SERVICES
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Riggs and Harris

Riggs a 7-year-old large border collie/mix surrendered because his family was no longer able to keep him. Although he is an older dog, he is still a very friendly, playful and outgoing dog. He knows basic commands, including roll over and play dead. He would be okay with a dog friendly cat but would prefer a home with no other dogs. Riggs has lived with children age 5 and older in the past. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
PETS
nachicago.com

Pet-Pleasing Food Trends: What Dogs and Cats Will Eat This Year

Dog and cat food is becoming ever more humanized in the U.S. Market researchers and veterinarians report that consumers are increasingly demanding for their pets what they want for themselves: high-quality, sustainably sourced ingredients that are free of questionable byproducts. “Organic, gluten-free and even vegan are now mainstream when it comes to Fido and Fluffy,” says integrative veterinarian Carol Osborne, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. “Fancy foods, gourmet treats, even personal pet chefs have become the norm.” In a turnabout on animal testing, some companies advertise that their pet food products are tested on humans.
PET SERVICES
InspireMore

15 Matching Pets Whose Parents Definitely Have A “Type”

Sometimes our pets wind up choosing us, like when we adopt a homeless animal who crosses our path. Other times, we have the advantage of selecting our next pet based on attributes we find attractive. People tend to have very specific tastes when it comes to color, fur length, and size. Maybe that’s why it’s not uncommon for humans to have pets who look like each other, even though they’re technically different species! We call these matchy-matchy animals “brothers from another mother,” and they’re flat-out adorable.
HOMELESS
Family Handyman

10 Best Pet Gates for Cats and Dogs

Keep your furry friends safe and contain their mischief at the same time. These top-notch pet gates set boundaries in your house and yard. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
PETS
27 First News

9 top-selling pet products that dogs and cats love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Our four-legged friends provide us with love and companionship (and — if you have cats — occasional bites) so the least we can do is give something back. But with so many pet products available, how do you find something that will satisfy your furry family member?
PET SERVICES
Kenosha News.com

Top 5 pet new year's resolutions for 2022

The new year is upon us. It's time to take a look back on the past year and determine what we might want to change, do better or accomplish in 2022. For pet parents, much of this reflection applies to the lives they share with their pets. TripsWithPets surveyed pet...
PETS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Fall in love with a shelter pet

Elena is a very sweet tabby that came to Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue as a stray in May 2021. She was very underweight as she was giving all her food to her babies. Elena raised her three beautiful kittens and is now waiting a home of her own. Elena is a well-mannered young lady with a humorous deep meow. Elena gets along with children and other cats, but prefers not to have a canine sibling. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, on monthly flea and worm prevention.
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Insect-Based Dog Biscuits

Percuro Pet Food launched Snappies, a new kind of insect protein dog treats in the form of disc-shaped biscuits that are supportive for training and rewarding pets. As their name suggests, the biscuits are intentionally designed so that they're easy to break apart for portion control, which gives pet parents the option to decide how much of the insect-infused treat their dog will receive.
PET SERVICES
TrendHunter.com

Customizable Feline Furniture

The pet has become a mainstay part of the average consumer home, so the conceptual 'Me;ow' modular cat furniture is designed to help make them along with their owner more comfortable. The furniture collection consists of several pieces that can be easily incorporated into the home thanks to its modular construction and also according to style. The various pieces have a somewhat structured design that will also provide ample space for cats to walk around inside of, have a nap and play to keep them supported throughout the day.
PETS
Taunton Daily Gazette

Pet of the Week: Patches is looking for her place in a loving, patient home

The Pet of the Week is Patches, a female Portuguese Podengo who is about 3 years old. The Taunton Animal Shelter recommends breed knowledge and a home with a fenced yard in which she can run and play. Patches is very timid and sometimes needs to be carried in and out of her kennel. She needs time to feel safe and comfortable with new people. There will be some housebreaking involved, as Patches is not used to...
TAUNTON, MA
katzenworld.co.uk

Protecting Pets from Road Risks

Our four-legged friends love being outdoors, but it’s important to be aware of the potential dangers that roads and traffic can pose to our pets when exploring their surroundings. Our roads are so busy and as electric cars become more popular, there is the additional risk that they’re often difficult to hear when they approach – so it’s important to keep alert and make sure you and your pets are visible.
PETS
Ponca City News

Adoptable Pets

Say hello to Spitz! This cat’s claws aren’t the only thing looking sharp! His dashing good looks and loving purrsonality are his strong suit! Start 2022 off right by welcoming a tuxedo kitty into your family! All through the month of January, black and white cat adoptions are 1/2 OFF! For adoption information, contact the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society at 580-767-8877.
PETS
mauinow.com

Pet Holiday Safety Tips

As New Yearʻs celebrations get underway and fireworks are set off, pet owners may be wondering about special precautions they could take to provide some added safety for their animals. The Maui Humane Society offers the following five things to remember:. Ensure your pet is microchipped and ID tags...
PETS

