In an update on the former Braun Strowman, aka Adam Scherr and EC3 being promoted for an upcoming Qatar Pro Wrestling show, we've told that isn't a slam dunk as of yet. We are told that as of last week, Adam Scherr and EC3 have not committed and no contracts have been signed for the two to appear at the QPW wrestling show in which they are advertised. In addition, Fightful reached out to Killer Kross, who said he's agreed to it, but nothing is signed and official as of yet.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO