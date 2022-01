The 8-7 Chargers are at home this Sunday to host a 7-8 Broncos team that’s looking to play spoiler when it comes to L.A.’s hopes at sneaking into the playoffs. Denver’s chances at a postseason spot are slim to none with two games remaining but the Chargers still have some control in the matter. They must win their final two games while both Baltimore and Miami must lose at least once before the regular season ends.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO