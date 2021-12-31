ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

DTN Thursday Energy Comments

By Mary Kennedy
dtnpf.com
 1 day ago

February WTI crude oil futures closed down $1.78 at $75.21 while March closed down $1.73 at $74.88, with the front month breaking its seven-day winning streak to close out 2021. According to Dow Jones, the February NYMEX contract lost 2.3%, and for the year, the benchmark is up 55%, the largest...

www.dtnpf.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Baker Hughes shows weekly active rig count for the U.S. unchanged, but oil rigs up 213 for the year

Baker Hughes data on Friday afternoon showed the U.S. weekly active oil-rig count standing pat at 586. Oil rigs were steady at 480 and those rigs drilling for natural gas held at 106, according to the companies data. For the year, rigs are up 235, with those drilling for oil increasing by 213 and gas rigs up by 23. West Texas Intermediate oil for February delivery held lower, down $1.58, or 2.1%, to trade at $75.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude values broadly are climbing, with WTI up 2.2%, rising by about 14% for the month and 56% in 2021, FactSet data show. Fading concerns about the demand impact from the omicron variant has supported recent gains, strategists said.
dtnpf.com

Higher Costs Tip Break-Even Balance

Last summer, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's top agriculture economist Nathan Kauffman said something that now seems prescient. While fertilizer prices were higher then, it was mostly because of the spring run-up, not the supply-side issues forcing prices to new heights. "On a number of fronts, it's possible...
AGRICULTURE
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fading Omicron Concerns Buoy Outlook

Consensus has formed that the COVID-19 omicron variant won’t weigh significantly on global growth, an important development for energy markets. Now back in the uptrend from the November 2020 and August 2021 lows, the near-term outlook is higher for crude oil prices. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index,...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil ends near $77, adding to 5-week climb

U.S. oil futures settled higher Thursday as fading concerns about the impact on the economy from the omicron variant of the coronavirus and signs of falling inventories helped to support year-end buying. “We’ve got oil prices showing some real strength into the end of the year and part of that...
TRAFFIC
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: All Futures Turn Lower

Corn futures are 6 to 7 cents lower at midday Thursday; soybean futures are 20 to 22 cents lower; wheat futures are 3 to 10 cents lower. Corn futures are 6 to 7 cents lower with trade still working to consolidate above $6.00 with spillover pressure from soybeans Thursday morning and spread action remaining firmer. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year with driving demand starting to ease back.
AGRICULTURE
ShareCast

Thursday newspaper round-up: Glaxo, London listings, energy suppliers, British Steel

A £350 million private equity-backed project to prevent the closure of GlaxoSmithKline’s manufacturing plant in Ulverston has “fallen over”. Tony Mallin, executive chairman of Star Capital, the London-based private equity firm, said the venture had been thwarted by the “lack of a long-term contract commitment” from the government. “This was not high up on their priority list at the moment and all the focus is on vaccines,” he said. - The Times.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Higher, but Cools Rally

After posting a new 3-cent-plus high for the move, spot March cotton did settle down to close about 1.30 cents higher. The main driver for today’s upside push was the improving shipment data seen in Thursday morning’s weekly export-sales report, and speculators buying the bullish trend. To that end, March cotton nearly painted over its bearish omicron gap posted the day after Thanksgiving.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Projected 2022 Yields Based on the 2001-2020 Trend

The January release of the Canada: Outlook for Principal Field Crops will include a first look at the 2022-23 supply and demand estimates. The government will use a cautious approach to their production estimates given the continued dry conditions faced on the Prairies. The attached chart shows the difference between...
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Mixed Into Afternoon

The livestock complex is trading in a mixed manner into Thursday afternoon as many traders are already checking out for the long weekend. It’s a mixed market environment for the livestock sector as the feeder cattle contracts trade higher but the live cattle and lean hog contracts both venture lower. The market isn’t likely to see a lot more support develop until next week as traders step out early for the long weekend.
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Oil Up, In Line for Greatest Yearly Gains Since 2009

Investing.com - Oil prices slipped on the last day of 2021 but is set to post its biggest annual gains in 12 years. This is driven by a mix of global economic recovery and producer restraint, even as COVID-19 infections reached record highs around the world. Brent oil futures slipped...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil prices edge higher as US oil inventories fall

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, after government data showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell last week, offsetting concerns that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand. Brent crude rose 29 cents to settle at $79.23 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Record Brazilian soybean crop pressures prices

That was the question from a young Illinois customer at my recent seminar. I gave my usual response: “Sure ... in my lifetime or yours!”. But seriously, it is a fair question. This was another very volatile year in the grain markets. Rallies increased corn prices $3 a bushel and soybeans $6 per bushel before moving sharply lower by harvest.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Slip on Profit-taking After Bullish EIA Report

WASHINTON (DTN) -- After initially rallying in response to a bullish weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange turned lower amid profit-taking ahead of end-year accounting and the upcoming holiday weekend. The midmorning inventory report showed total commercial petroleum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

