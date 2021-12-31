ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisiting the Year's Big Stories

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 comes to a close, we've once again tasked our staff to delve into the top 10 ag stories that defined the year. The 2021 countdown started Dec. 20, until today, New Year's Eve -- when we've revealed the No. 1 story. Looking at the stories that made...

Continuous Soy Acres May Increase Due to High Corn Input Costs

Editor's Note: 2021 was a wild one, from a tumultuous change in the White House, to continued La Nina influences on the weather, to skyrocketing fertilizer and input costs. There were also a lot of good stories to tell. As the calendar year comes to a close, we asked the DTN/Progressive Farmer writing team to pick their favorite effort from the year. The stories range from fun insights into ag entrepreneurs to serious investigations into the unintended consequences of popular production methods, to life lessons learned along the way to telling the tale. Each story also includes a link to the original story, in case you missed that. Enjoy a look back, with our ninth story, shared by Matthew Wilde.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Prices, Soil Moisture Complicate Crop Nutrient Plans

ANKENY, Iowa (DTN) -- There's nothing simple about figuring out crop fertility for 2022. Examining what worked and what didn't this year and pairing that with soil and in-season tissue testing is a good place to start. Sulfur, potassium and phosphorus were among the top nutrients that some corn and...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

DTN Thursday Energy Comments

February WTI crude oil futures closed down $1.78 at $75.21 while March closed down $1.73 at $74.88, with the front month breaking its seven-day winning streak to close out 2021. According to Dow Jones, the February NYMEX contract lost 2.3%, and for the year, the benchmark is up 55%, the largest one-year gain since 2009 and fourth yearly gain in the past six years. Data shows strong demand and falling inventories, along with production levels still below pre-pandemic levels. But the new COVID-19 wave still looms over demand, as airlines cancel many flights and inflation casts doubts about how the economy will perform next year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. Markets Slide to a Lower Close in a Quiet Finish to a Loud Market Year

Investing.com - Major U.S. indices closed lower in a late dip on the last day of 2021, a muted finish to a full volume year. The S&P 500 finished at 4766, down .26%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 60 points or .16%, and the NASDAQ Composite traded down 97 points, or .6% lower. The small-cap Russell 2000 ended down .15%.
STOCKS

