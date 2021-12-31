Revisiting the Year's Big Stories

February WTI crude oil futures closed down $1.78 at $75.21 while March closed down $1.73 at $74.88, with the front month breaking its seven-day winning streak to close out 2021. According to Dow Jones, the February NYMEX contract lost 2.3%, and for the year, the benchmark is up 55%, the largest one-year gain since 2009 and fourth yearly gain in the past six years. Data shows strong demand and falling inventories, along with production levels still below pre-pandemic levels. But the new COVID-19 wave still looms over demand, as airlines cancel many flights and inflation casts doubts about how the economy will perform next year.
