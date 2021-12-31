Revisiting the Year's Big Stories

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Friday's close, March corn is down 1 cent and March soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents with March soybean oil trading up 0.56 cent. March KC wheat is down 9 1/2 cents. Wheat prices continue to slide lower in the final week of the year and are on track for the largest percentage losses of the week in the grain sector. The forecast is favorable for increased moisture across the northwestern U.S. Plains the next two weeks, but also remains mostly dry for the southwestern Plains, where drought continues to take hold. Outside markets are mixed, including a drop in energy prices. March Dow Jones futures are up 21.00 points and the March U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.34. February crude oil is down $1.72 and February gold is up $12.30.

