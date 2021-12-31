Driver arrested after car fire Friday near Lake Mead and Rampart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver who pulled into a northwest valley gas station with a fire in the car’s engine was arrested Friday after police determined the car was stolen, according to Metro police.

The fire was put out before it could spread at the Terrible’s station at Lake Mead Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. The car wasn’t near the gas pumps.

The car was near the car wash during the incident, according to fire officials.

The car was a complete loss.

Firefighters notified police that the driver may have been impaired.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.