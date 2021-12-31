ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver arrested after car fire Friday near Lake Mead and Rampart

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtNvN_0da7mI9600

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver who pulled into a northwest valley gas station with a fire in the car’s engine was arrested Friday after police determined the car was stolen, according to Metro police.

The fire was put out before it could spread at the Terrible’s station at Lake Mead Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. The car wasn’t near the gas pumps.

The car was near the car wash during the incident, according to fire officials.

The car was a complete loss.

Firefighters notified police that the driver may have been impaired.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Lake Mead#Weather#Accident#Metro#Terrible#Las Vegas Fire Rescue
L.A. Weekly

Three Killed after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 95 [Las Vegas, NV]

LAS VEGAS, NV (December 29, 2021) – Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 95 that killed three people Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the U.S. 95 at mile marker 27 near Amargosa Valley. Furthermore, according to preliminary investigations, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

One person arrested after firing shots into car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to several shots fired into a car occupied by a man and woman on December 19. Damon King is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The victims said they were driving into town on East Scott around 9:30 that night when a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
L.A. Weekly

Jennifer Sue Shaffer Killed in Crash on Interstate 15 [Las Vegas, NV]

Vehicle Crash on Interstate 15 near Las Vegas Boulevard Left 43-Year-Old Woman Dead. According to authorities, the crash happened on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Boulevard off-ramp, south of the Las Vegas Valley. Furthermore, officials discovered that Shaffer was driving a white 2020 Nissan Maxima north on Interstate 15...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kptv.com

Pedestrian hit-and-run victim found dead inside driver's car, driver later arrested in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian died, and a driver was later arrested after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning east of Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a pedestrian would had been hit on Lancaster Drive Northeast near Ward Drive Northeast. When they arrived, they found evidence the victim suffered serious injuries and likely did not survive the crash. They learned a red Honda Civic had sped away.
MARION COUNTY, OR
8 News Now

8 News Now

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy