WHO chief hopeful world will put the worst of pandemic behind it in 2022

Hays Post
Hays Post
 1 day ago
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says he’s worried about the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19 producing a “tsunami” of cases between them, but he’s still hopeful that the world will put the worst of the pandemic behind it in...

hayspost.com

North Denver News

Pandemic Will End When Vaccine Inequity Ends, WHO Chief Says

GENEVA — The World Health Organization warned the COVID-19 pandemic will not end until the unequal distribution of life-saving vaccines between rich and poor countries ends. In an assessment of the year gone by, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world is still in the grips of a pandemic that shows no sign of going away. He noted more than 3.3 million people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in 2021. That, he said, is more deaths than from HIV-AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

How omicron could impact global progress to curb the pandemic

In countries like South Africa and the United Kingdom, the omicron variant has caused a serious spike in Covid-19 cases. Now the United States is seeing an increase in cases of its own, causing worry over how Americans will fare this winter with travel, holidays, and large gatherings looming. “Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

WHO chief says 2022 must be year 'we end the pandemic'

The world must pull together and make the difficult choices needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic within the next year, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. "2022 must be the year we end the pandemic," the World Health Organization's director general told reporters in Geneva. As end-of-year festivities...
WORLD
floydct.com

Jamie Dornan hopes pandemic can unite the world

Jamie Dornan hopes the coronavirus pandemic brings people together. The ‘Belfast’ actor – whose dad tragically passed away after contracting the virus – hopes the global health crisis will have the long-term impact of “unifying” divided communities, even though it doesn’t seem that way at the moment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Denver News

WHO Chief Warns COVID Booster Programs May Prolong Pandemic

The World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Wednesday that blanket COVID-19 vaccine booster programs will not bring a definite end to the global pandemic, but prolong it, as poorer countries struggle to vaccinate their populations because of unequal access to immunizations. While U.S. health officials urge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

No country can boost its way out of pandemic: WHO chief

The World Health Organization chief warned Wednesday that the rush in wealthy countries to roll out additional Covid vaccine doses was deepening the inequity in access to jabs that is prolonging the pandemic. The UN health agency has long decried the glaring inequity in access to Covid vaccines.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Omicron risk ‘very high’, says WHO amid 11% rise in global Covid cases

There were nearly 4.99 million newly reported cases around the world from December 20-26, the UN health agency said. The number of Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas, the World Health Organisation has said. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wired

Covid Will Become Endemic. The World Must Decide What That Means

A month ago, it felt like we could see the future. Boosters were rolling out. School-age kids were getting their second shots in time to see grandparents over winter break. Life in the United States was sliding toward something that looked like it might be normal—not pre-pandemic normal, of course, but maybe a post-pandemic glimpse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Acute phase of pandemic could end in 2022-WHO

GENEVA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic could end next year but the coronavirus will not disappear, the World Health Organization's Mike Ryan said on Wednesday. Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, also said it was too early to draw conclusions on the severity of...
WORLD
d1softballnews.com

South Africa: – 35% of infections in one week

South Africa, where the Omicron variant started, recorded a drop in infections of about 40%. This was reported by all the local and international newspapers, specifying that the average of the last seven days for new infections has dropped by 35%, from an all-time high of 23,000 cases to 15,000 these days. “We should interpret the data from South Africa very carefully. We are at the beginning and the practice of public health is local – said John Nkengasong, director of the CDC for Africa – these data confirm what scientists in South Africa have been saying for some weeks, that this is a more transmissible variant, which it makes people more likely to take it, but that the symptoms and impact are less severe, ”commented Jamie Jenkins, former head of health analysis at the UK’s Office for National Statistics. While the new data must be taken with caution, experts say it is clear that the country has passed Omicron’s peak with death rates “substantially lower” than the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

CDC Predicts Staggering Number Of COVID Deaths In Next Month

The United States is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and things don't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new estimates on coronavirus cases Wednesday (December 29), which predict more than 44,000 Americans could die from the virus during the next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
